Tower Unite update for 19 March 2022

Casino "Luck of the Irish" Weekend Event!

Tower Unite update for 19 March 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Celebrate St. Patrick's Day this weekend, starting this Friday and ending on this Sunday. This Casino-based event features better rewards, less "nothings", and slightly increased jackpot odds. This event applies to all slot based machines (sorry Double or Nothing fans). The odds were increased from last year's St. Patrick's Day events.

To celebrate St. Patrick's Day today, don't forget to decorate with a bunch of St. Patrick Day themed items in the Celebrations store!

Keep your eye out for future events that multiply your rewards for playing the game! Have fun at the slots!

Changed depots in developer branch

View more data in app history for build 8401243
Tower Unite Depot Windows Depot 394692
