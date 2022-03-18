 Skip to content

Automoji update for 18 March 2022

Update 0.1.1.1

Build 8401105

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New Additions

  • Added background to map
  • Added scroll bar to map
  • Changed map to fade-out paths that are no longer accessible to increase clarity
  • Added backgrounds to battles, shops, etc.. based on how far you are into a run

Balance

  • Changed Parrot to a 1/2 unit that only copies the highest HP from ally in column
  • Nerfed Battery space to a +1/1 buff

Bug Fixes/QOL

  • Added white border to player icon on map to increase visibility
  • Added drop shadows to all spaces that a unit can be placed on. All buttons should now have a white border, while all spaces have a drop shadow
  • Changed the fast-forward during battle to a toggle on click instead of a button hold
  • Changed the fast-forward sprite to a smaller, less obtrusive image in top right corner
  • Made the card tier part of the mouse-over description after purchasing from shop
  • Made it so you can't do anything in the first shop during the tutorial without buying a unit first

Extra Thoughts
Thank you to all early adopters for all the feedback! My main goal with this update was to give a sense of progression as you play through your run. I wanted to make the map a little easier to read as well! My next series of goals are a little more lofty, as I want to add more visual feedback during battles. I am thinking of the best way to give damage an impact without stuff flying across the screen and being too busy (especially on faster speeds!)

As always, thank you for playing! I hope I can continue to make Automoji better for players moving forward!

