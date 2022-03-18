 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

After the Collapse update for 18 March 2022

0.9.1: Hotpatch 1

Share · View all patches · Build 8401084 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey!

As expect, here's the first obligatory hot-patch for 0.9.1 :)

It's a very small update fixing a crash bug introduced in the previous version which could trigger when a "research completed" (or any menu displaying a tech) is shown when the player is looking at the world map.

It's also fixing several long standing problems where dropdown fields in the "new game" menu wouldn't behave properly when the player is customizing the difficulty settings manually.

There are a couple more things to fix and tweak (nothing as problematic) and I will get to it ASAP.

Cheers!

Full Changelog

  • Fixed: The encyclopedia page for a tech and "research completed" menu could cause a crash if opened from the map or main menu (regression bug 0.9.1)
  • Fixed: Issues with user customized difficulty settings (dropdown list settings not saved/applied properly)
  • Fixed: Manually changing "Drink consumption" difficulty settings would incorrectly modify the food consumption instead

Changed files in this update

After the Collapse Content Depot 727571
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.