0.9.1: Hotpatch 1

As expect, here's the first obligatory hot-patch for 0.9.1 :)

It's a very small update fixing a crash bug introduced in the previous version which could trigger when a "research completed" (or any menu displaying a tech) is shown when the player is looking at the world map.

It's also fixing several long standing problems where dropdown fields in the "new game" menu wouldn't behave properly when the player is customizing the difficulty settings manually.

There are a couple more things to fix and tweak (nothing as problematic) and I will get to it ASAP.

