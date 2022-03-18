 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

The Doors of Trithius update for 18 March 2022

v0.3.6 - Music

Share · View all patches · Build 8401075 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Music

Added music throughout the game. Music plays based on the map zone with something for every region: forest, cave, town, and even battle music for boss fights, with 11 tracks total.

Congratulations to composer Fogheart for successfully creating a unique sound for The Doors of Trithius, bringing the world to life.

This is a massive step towards a v1.0 release - but stay tuned - there are more tracks to come as we continue to add new dungeons and other map zones.

Give it a try! With the addition of music, it's almost like playing a new game.

Character Creation

Selecting a character now involves choosing from a stack of character cards.

These tarot-inspired cards were drawn by artist Maxwell Arch, and are a big improvement to the look and feel of character creation.

In addition to the new art, winning the game with a character now also permanently shows an Ascended checkmark for that character.

Ghosts and Curses
  • Ghosts were over-powered, and also not working correctly.
  • Reduced the number of ghosts.
  • Reduced range and cooldown of ghost abilities.
  • Ghosts will now only target enemies who can also see them.
  • Fixed ghosts able to curse the player while in their invisible "resting" state.
  • Ghosts will now appear fully opaque when in their more dangerous sleuthing mode.
  • The "Frightened" status effect now shows whenever a ghost is nearby, regardless of if the ghost is in player vision or not. This should help act as a warning to make the player aware when a ghost is nearby.
  • Changed Curse of Grounding Carry Weight reduction from -15 to -5.
  • Changed Curse of Mortality Healing Efficiency reduction from -50% to -15%.
Other Changes
  • Extend player path walking distance from 20 to 60 tiles.
  • The staffs shop now has a proper sign icon showing a staff.
  • Swap unlock requirement for abilities "Arcing Blade" "Debilitating Slash". Arcing Blade is now the first sword ability in terms of level requirements.
  • Reduced Delicious Delicacies health regeneration bonus from +0.5 to +0.25.
  • Added carpet to the Druid Cleric's building, showcasing the Keepers guild insignia.
  • Added 75% knockback res to golems and 25% knockback res to spire sentinel.
  • More shops now buy animal drops.
  • Numerous tweaks weapon prices.
  • Changed how items sort within sort categories, so more common items appear at the top.
  • Changed Recovery Serum recipe to use regular berries instead of elderberry.
  • Plant sprouts can no longer be knocked back.
  • Made gremlin gruel less common in gremlin forts.
  • Change Beetle Wings and Fire Gland drop rates to be more common.
  • Shops will now more commonly stock resources: leather, wood, cloth, and scrap metal.
  • Reduce amount of items found on alchemy shelf.
  • Slightly reduced the amount of loot found in weapon racks.
Bug Fixes
  • Fixed enemy spell animations sometimes not displaying when cast on the player from out of view.
  • Fixed player would keep on pathing to a previously clicked destination after being attacked by an enemy.
  • Fixed player able to sell cursed items.
  • Fixed debug mode tile or creature debug window stuck open when pressing escape.
  • Fixed enemies able to walk through doors. Changes to improve performance from the last patch had caused this to be re-introduced.
  • Fixed enemies opening doors and wandering around dungeons more than intended.
  • Fixed able to read level 1 books without first unlocking the reading skill.
  • Fixed incorrect level requirements for several weapons.
  • Fixed Traveler in some cases starting with a toxic potion.
  • Fixed Chef able to get two of the same starting recipe.

Changed files in this update

The Doors of Trithius Content Depot 1519491
  • Loading history…
The Doors of Trithius - Testing Depot 1519492
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.