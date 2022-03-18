v0.3.6 - Music

Share · View all patches · Build 8401075 · Last edited 18 March 2022 – 23:46:08 UTC by Wendy

Music

Added music throughout the game. Music plays based on the map zone with something for every region: forest, cave, town, and even battle music for boss fights, with 11 tracks total.

Congratulations to composer Fogheart for successfully creating a unique sound for The Doors of Trithius, bringing the world to life.

This is a massive step towards a v1.0 release - but stay tuned - there are more tracks to come as we continue to add new dungeons and other map zones.

Give it a try! With the addition of music, it's almost like playing a new game.

Character Creation

Selecting a character now involves choosing from a stack of character cards.

These tarot-inspired cards were drawn by artist Maxwell Arch, and are a big improvement to the look and feel of character creation.



In addition to the new art, winning the game with a character now also permanently shows an Ascended checkmark for that character.



Ghosts and Curses

Ghosts were over-powered, and also not working correctly.

Reduced the number of ghosts.

Reduced range and cooldown of ghost abilities.

Ghosts will now only target enemies who can also see them.

Fixed ghosts able to curse the player while in their invisible "resting" state.

Ghosts will now appear fully opaque when in their more dangerous sleuthing mode.

The "Frightened" status effect now shows whenever a ghost is nearby, regardless of if the ghost is in player vision or not. This should help act as a warning to make the player aware when a ghost is nearby.

Changed Curse of Grounding Carry Weight reduction from -15 to -5.

Changed Curse of Mortality Healing Efficiency reduction from -50% to -15%.

Other Changes

Extend player path walking distance from 20 to 60 tiles.

The staffs shop now has a proper sign icon showing a staff.

Swap unlock requirement for abilities "Arcing Blade" "Debilitating Slash". Arcing Blade is now the first sword ability in terms of level requirements.

Reduced Delicious Delicacies health regeneration bonus from +0.5 to +0.25.

Added carpet to the Druid Cleric's building, showcasing the Keepers guild insignia.

Added 75% knockback res to golems and 25% knockback res to spire sentinel.

More shops now buy animal drops.

Numerous tweaks weapon prices.

Changed how items sort within sort categories, so more common items appear at the top.

Changed Recovery Serum recipe to use regular berries instead of elderberry.

Plant sprouts can no longer be knocked back.

Made gremlin gruel less common in gremlin forts.

Change Beetle Wings and Fire Gland drop rates to be more common.

Shops will now more commonly stock resources: leather, wood, cloth, and scrap metal.

Reduce amount of items found on alchemy shelf.

Slightly reduced the amount of loot found in weapon racks.

Bug Fixes