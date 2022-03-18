v0.3.6 - Music

Music
Added music throughout the game. Music plays based on the map zone with something for every region: forest, cave, town, and even battle music for boss fights, with 11 tracks total.
Congratulations to composer Fogheart for successfully creating a unique sound for The Doors of Trithius, bringing the world to life.
This is a massive step towards a v1.0 release - but stay tuned - there are more tracks to come as we continue to add new dungeons and other map zones.
Give it a try! With the addition of music, it's almost like playing a new game.
Character Creation
Selecting a character now involves choosing from a stack of character cards.
These tarot-inspired cards were drawn by artist Maxwell Arch, and are a big improvement to the look and feel of character creation.
In addition to the new art, winning the game with a character now also permanently shows an Ascended checkmark for that character.
Ghosts and Curses
- Ghosts were over-powered, and also not working correctly.
- Reduced the number of ghosts.
- Reduced range and cooldown of ghost abilities.
- Ghosts will now only target enemies who can also see them.
- Fixed ghosts able to curse the player while in their invisible "resting" state.
- Ghosts will now appear fully opaque when in their more dangerous sleuthing mode.
- The "Frightened" status effect now shows whenever a ghost is nearby, regardless of if the ghost is in player vision or not. This should help act as a warning to make the player aware when a ghost is nearby.
- Changed Curse of Grounding Carry Weight reduction from -15 to -5.
- Changed Curse of Mortality Healing Efficiency reduction from -50% to -15%.
Other Changes
- Extend player path walking distance from 20 to 60 tiles.
- The staffs shop now has a proper sign icon showing a staff.
- Swap unlock requirement for abilities "Arcing Blade" "Debilitating Slash". Arcing Blade is now the first sword ability in terms of level requirements.
- Reduced Delicious Delicacies health regeneration bonus from +0.5 to +0.25.
- Added carpet to the Druid Cleric's building, showcasing the Keepers guild insignia.
- Added 75% knockback res to golems and 25% knockback res to spire sentinel.
- More shops now buy animal drops.
- Numerous tweaks weapon prices.
- Changed how items sort within sort categories, so more common items appear at the top.
- Changed Recovery Serum recipe to use regular berries instead of elderberry.
- Plant sprouts can no longer be knocked back.
- Made gremlin gruel less common in gremlin forts.
- Change Beetle Wings and Fire Gland drop rates to be more common.
- Shops will now more commonly stock resources: leather, wood, cloth, and scrap metal.
- Reduce amount of items found on alchemy shelf.
- Slightly reduced the amount of loot found in weapon racks.
Bug Fixes
- Fixed enemy spell animations sometimes not displaying when cast on the player from out of view.
- Fixed player would keep on pathing to a previously clicked destination after being attacked by an enemy.
- Fixed player able to sell cursed items.
- Fixed debug mode tile or creature debug window stuck open when pressing escape.
- Fixed enemies able to walk through doors. Changes to improve performance from the last patch had caused this to be re-introduced.
- Fixed enemies opening doors and wandering around dungeons more than intended.
- Fixed able to read level 1 books without first unlocking the reading skill.
- Fixed incorrect level requirements for several weapons.
- Fixed Traveler in some cases starting with a toxic potion.
- Fixed Chef able to get two of the same starting recipe.
