Patch version 1.0.05

-- changed defeat behavior: if the player loses a battle and there is no defeat scene specified, instead of automatically kicking the player to the title screen, the game will now automatically reload the fight from the last save.

-- increased maximum zoom-out in battle a little more.

-- the victory screen now specifies how many sacks were auto-looted if sacks were auto-looted.

-- added tutorial text to Crypt Diving to make it explicit that you must manually grab all loose item sacks to loot their contents.

-- fixed a continuity error in one of the lines of dialogue in Camp.

-- resized the dialogue box UI and calendar UI within the cut scene editor to keep everything visible in spite of the menu bar along the top of the screen.

-- fixed: clicking through dialogue with a Wait action and progressing to the next scene before the wait finished counting down could result in the next scene opening with a weird buggy dialogue box (e.g. in the transition to Moonless Hunt).

-- fixed: Enthralled characters could be made to unequip, drop, or give away their items.

-- fixed: the X and Y coordinate parameters for AddSpeakerPortrait were not having any effect when the action was used within cut scenes.

-- fixed: due to an incorrect setting in one of the images, the campaign creator was failing to save blank placeholder .pngs for use in custom skill, item, and object sprites when creating new campaigns.

-- fixed: the game was returning to the campaign editor after testing a map within the map editor instead of returning directly to the map editor.