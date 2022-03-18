New ENDGAME Snapshot released!

Hi everyone!

As promised, the more stable ENDGAME Snapshot has been released. This moves back to the original FIREFIGHT RELOADED engine branch instead of using Mapbase, however some engine and game bugs and crashes were addressed and fixed! In my testing, this version is more stable than the previous versions of FR, however I cannot be conclusive on this without additional playtesting from other players. In addition, player ally NPCs are now finalized, having health regeneration and multiple models.

To switch to the Snapshot beta branch to check this out, right-click on FIREFIGHT RELOADED, go to properties, go to the Betas tab, and select "snapshot".