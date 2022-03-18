 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

FIREFIGHT RELOADED update for 18 March 2022

New ENDGAME Snapshot released!

Share · View all patches · Build 8400860 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hi everyone!

As promised, the more stable ENDGAME Snapshot has been released. This moves back to the original FIREFIGHT RELOADED engine branch instead of using Mapbase, however some engine and game bugs and crashes were addressed and fixed! In my testing, this version is more stable than the previous versions of FR, however I cannot be conclusive on this without additional playtesting from other players. In addition, player ally NPCs are now finalized, having health regeneration and multiple models.

To switch to the Snapshot beta branch to check this out, right-click on FIREFIGHT RELOADED, go to properties, go to the Betas tab, and select "snapshot".

Changed depots in snapshot branch

View more data in app history for build 8400860
FIREFIGHT RELOADED Windows Content Depot 397681
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.