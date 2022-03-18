 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Bean Playtest update for 18 March 2022

Update Notes March 28th 2022

Share · View all patches · Build 8400853 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

AUDIO

  • Removed Old Jump Sound Effect
  • Added Grapple Sound Effect (Made by KrossKancel)
  • Added Death Sound Effect (Made by KrossKancel)
  • Added Next Level Sound Effect (Made by KrossKancel)
  • Added Jump Sound Effect (Made by KrossKancel)
  • Added New Music (Made by KrossKancel)

MULTIPLAYER

  • Added Multiplayer Achievement
  • Added Multiplayer
  • Added Multiplayer Lobby System

SCENE

  • Added more fog
  • Added grass to ending
  • Added tall grass to ending
  • Added flowers to ending
  • Added Purple glow to portals
  • Added Transparent purple color to portals
  • Modified (most) metallic materials

UI

  • Modified the Main Menu
  • Added SFX slider

MULTIPLAYER DETAILS
Compete against 1 other player (1v1) by attempting to collect the most canned beans.

Lobby censoring:
If you type a blacklisted word, the input field will be cleared. Bypassing the filter will result in a ban.

Maps:
Nature - Collect the most canned beans in 60 seconds
MORE COMING SOON

If you have any questions or concerns, please join the Discord server so I can further assist you.

Changed files in this update

Bean Playtest Content Depot 1835001
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.