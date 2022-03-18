Update Notes March 28th 2022

AUDIO
- Removed Old Jump Sound Effect
- Added Grapple Sound Effect (Made by KrossKancel)
- Added Death Sound Effect (Made by KrossKancel)
- Added Next Level Sound Effect (Made by KrossKancel)
- Added Jump Sound Effect (Made by KrossKancel)
- Added New Music (Made by KrossKancel)
MULTIPLAYER
- Added Multiplayer Achievement
- Added Multiplayer
- Added Multiplayer Lobby System
SCENE
- Added more fog
- Added grass to ending
- Added tall grass to ending
- Added flowers to ending
- Added Purple glow to portals
- Added Transparent purple color to portals
- Modified (most) metallic materials
UI
- Modified the Main Menu
- Added SFX slider
MULTIPLAYER DETAILS
Compete against 1 other player (1v1) by attempting to collect the most canned beans.
Lobby censoring:
If you type a blacklisted word, the input field will be cleared. Bypassing the filter will result in a ban.
Maps:
Nature - Collect the most canned beans in 60 seconds
MORE COMING SOON
If you have any questions or concerns, please join the Discord server so I can further assist you.
Changed files in this update