Update Notes March 28th 2022

Build 8400853 · Last edited 18 March 2022 – 23:09:13 UTC by Wendy

AUDIO

Removed Old Jump Sound Effect

Added Grapple Sound Effect (Made by KrossKancel)

Added Death Sound Effect (Made by KrossKancel)

Added Next Level Sound Effect (Made by KrossKancel)

Added Jump Sound Effect (Made by KrossKancel)

Added New Music (Made by KrossKancel)

MULTIPLAYER

Added Multiplayer Achievement

Added Multiplayer

Added Multiplayer Lobby System

SCENE

Added more fog

Added grass to ending

Added tall grass to ending

Added flowers to ending

Added Purple glow to portals

Added Transparent purple color to portals

Modified (most) metallic materials

UI

Modified the Main Menu

Added SFX slider

MULTIPLAYER DETAILS

Compete against 1 other player (1v1) by attempting to collect the most canned beans.

Lobby censoring:

If you type a blacklisted word, the input field will be cleared. Bypassing the filter will result in a ban.

Maps:

Nature - Collect the most canned beans in 60 seconds

MORE COMING SOON

If you have any questions or concerns, please join the Discord server so I can further assist you.