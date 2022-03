Note Brawl is finally available to download! Have fun brawling in the arcade, with friends and family, or strangers online in this first version of the game. To celebrate it's release, the brawl pass is 15% off for a short time!

You can anticipate some bug fixes in the next few days, but also look forward to a content update next week with a new character and more ways to play the game.

Have fun brawling!