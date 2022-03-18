0.8.14 - Quality of life changes.

As we prep for the deck builder update this weekend, we have added a few quality of life changes.

Many of which come directly from community suggestions.

+reroll menu now has default option of "never mind" instead of "reroll"

+reroll menu button sprites updated

+removed old plant sprites from level generator

+allowed camera to go slighty below environment height, so the UI does not block the bottom 25 pixels of the map.

+allow window resize

+crash fix when closing the game from the main menu.

+new trailer