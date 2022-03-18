 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Zombie Survivors update for 18 March 2022

0.8.14 - Quality of life changes.

Share · View all patches · Build 8400692 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

As we prep for the deck builder update this weekend, we have added a few quality of life changes.
Many of which come directly from community suggestions.

+reroll menu now has default option of "never mind" instead of "reroll"
+reroll menu button sprites updated
+removed old plant sprites from level generator
+allowed camera to go slighty below environment height, so the UI does not block the bottom 25 pixels of the map.
+allow window resize
+crash fix when closing the game from the main menu.
+new trailer

Changed files in this update

Zombie Survivors Depot Depot 1690651
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.