 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Kingdom's Life update for 18 March 2022

v 1.0.1 Patch #3

Share · View all patches · Build 8400582 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

fixed:
--Fixed country disappearing for no reason
-- The game will no longer minimize to windowed mode when entering the map (quite a rare bug)

New:
--If CTRL is pressed, a coat of arms will be shown above all units (useful for finding your units)
--If a defensive war starts, each city (except for the capital) will gather a small detachment of militia near the city (slingers)
--Added 30 types of new emblems
--Passing a self-government law automatically gives all cities self-government (does not apply to new cities)

Changed files in this update

Kingdom's Life Content Depot 1847601
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.