v 1.0.1 Patch #3

fixed:
--Fixed country disappearing for no reason
-- The game will no longer minimize to windowed mode when entering the map (quite a rare bug)
New:
--If CTRL is pressed, a coat of arms will be shown above all units (useful for finding your units)
--If a defensive war starts, each city (except for the capital) will gather a small detachment of militia near the city (slingers)
--Added 30 types of new emblems
--Passing a self-government law automatically gives all cities self-government (does not apply to new cities)
