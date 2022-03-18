v 1.0.1 Patch #3

fixed:

--Fixed country disappearing for no reason

-- The game will no longer minimize to windowed mode when entering the map (quite a rare bug)

New:

--If CTRL is pressed, a coat of arms will be shown above all units (useful for finding your units)

--If a defensive war starts, each city (except for the capital) will gather a small detachment of militia near the city (slingers)

--Added 30 types of new emblems

--Passing a self-government law automatically gives all cities self-government (does not apply to new cities)