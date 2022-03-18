Patch 2.2.0 is now live!
New Content:
• New feature - Challenges! Complete them to earn Propcoins
• New Survivor - Jun! He can be purchased for Propcoins with a temporary 50% discount
• New Survivor Item - Whoopee Cushion! Use it to distract Killers
• New epic skin for Granny - Teacher!
• New epic skin for Sheet-Man - Halloween!
• 10 new banners and avatars!
• 14 new props in different maps!
Changes:
• Removed MMR
• Removed Propcoins for victory, kills, etc. Instead of old ways of getting Propcoins, you can now earn even more by completing challenges
• Customization - discount on Sheet-Man is over
• Gameplay - now Survivors will not have a starting item and they will be offered to choose from two random items at the start of the game instead
• Controls - now, when opening a Chest or choosing an item at the start of the game, Survivors will use the keyboard instead of the mouse
• Props - improved Prop controls - now they quickly speed up when jumping, do not shake when standing still, and their movement is smoother
• Props - now Props will not be able to stand up with Shift if they do not have enough space for it
• Props - added breaking stages for 7 old props
• Granny - improved hands’ appearance in first person
• Killers - now there will be no white screen and freeze frame during stun, and Killers will have a new animation
• Killers - added a new Propmachine breaking animation
• Killers - improved the hit system - now hits will reach props that are under tables and other objects
• All maps - now that there is the new hit system for Killers, we cleared maps of invisible collisions and unnecessary objects under tables and other similar places - now props will have more possibilities to hide and blend with the environment
• Farm - added a small area behind the mill and moved one of the Propmachines there, making it safer
• Farm - switched locations of Propmachine and Hypnochair in the large greenhouse
• Farm - added some trodden paths in the cornfield
• House - expanded the room with an Exit Door near the garage
• House - added another Closable Door on the first floor
• House - improved balance in the dining room and the library
• House - removed the Killer’s Chest on the second floor
• Camp - the Bus-Canteen-Stage triangle was made more inconvenient for the Killer
• Abbey - slightly changed location of 4 Propmachines, and now they are safer
• School - added a barrier in the corridor on the first floor
• School - expanded the stairs in the gym
• Castle - the Exit Door in the long hall has been moved to the room with the round table
• Castle - moved the Chest in the room with the round table to the room wth the statue
• Castle - added more obstacles in the courtyard
• Village - Hypnochair locations are now spaced evenly
• Village - added a third Killer Chest near the mill
• Village - added more obstacles between the church and the central building
• Village - slightly changed lighting
• Propmachine - Reaction Check arrow movement speed was increased by 3.5% (speed under Curse was not changed)
• Chest - now the chance of legendary item drop, which was 10%, will now dynamically decrease to 3% if all 4 Survivor are alive, and to 6% if 3 Survivors are alive
• Camera and Energy Drink - temporarily removed from the game
• Ancient Book - now Ancient Book makes the Survivor completely invisible
• Building Set - the number of charges was increased from 3/4/5 to 4/6/8
Fixes:
• Banshee - fixed Banshee losing speed at the start of using Flight
• Banshee - fixed that it was impossible to jump and use Flight at the same time
• Impostor - fixed various bugs with Voice Lines when in disguise
• Impsotor - fixed that if Impostor was stunned while simulating Propmachine repair, the Propmachine would keep making the repair sound
• Akasha - fixed knocked down Survivors being able to absorb damage from Blade Dance
• Sheet-Man - fixed Sheet-Man’s weapon and hook appearing black in the lobby
• All maps - various collision and sound fixes
• House and Village - map optimization
• Village - fixed that at the start of the game Killer could spawn in the same place as Survivors
• Chest - fixed that two identical items could drop from Chest
• Controller - fixed Survivors not being able to use items and Impostor not being able to disguise
• UI Tab - fixed that pressing Tab for the first time did not work in lobby
• UI Voice Lines - fixed the voice lines not working if you waited for the cooldown with the voice lines window on the screen
• Various fixes to gameplay
Changed files in this update