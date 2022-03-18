Update 0.11.1 - Linux fix and some improvements

The main purpose of this update is to provide a fix for the Linux version, that is not working for Update 0.11. Since I've had some improvements already done, I've decided to anticipate them.
Some improvements are only cosmetics (but I think make the game very cool!), like the Oval Track ground visuals or the crash debris, while others are functional ones, like the possibility to use the arrow keys, or the RESTART button fix.
CHANGELOG
- Linux: game is working again on Linux.
- Fix: RESTART button (PAUSE MENU) has been changed to RESET VEHICLE. Now, it only resets the player vehicle, back to the start grid position. In the future, I will add a proper RESTART EVENT button.
- Controls: keyboard arrow keys now work to control the vehicles (player 1 only).
- Menu: CONTROLS MENU updated with arrow keys.
- Graphics/Performance: improvements in the dust effects. The visual aspect of the dust particles effect is now better. Also, it has better performance. I’ve got up to 30 frames per second increase with this improvement. The dust amount setting (OPTIONS MENU) still makes a difference in performance, but not as much as before, so it’s more of a gameplay/aesthetics option now.
- Graphics: improvements in the Oval Track ground surface visuals. This same improvement will come for the other tracks in the future.
- Added: vehicle landing sound effect
- Added: crash particle effects
Changed files in this update