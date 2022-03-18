 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

TrackMaster: Free For All Motorsport update for 18 March 2022

Update 0.11.1 - Linux fix and some improvements

Share · View all patches · Build 8400309 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The main purpose of this update is to provide a fix for the Linux version, that is not working for Update 0.11. Since I've had some improvements already done, I've decided to anticipate them.

Some improvements are only cosmetics (but I think make the game very cool!), like the Oval Track ground visuals or the crash debris, while others are functional ones, like the possibility to use the arrow keys, or the RESTART button fix.

CHANGELOG

  • Linux: game is working again on Linux.
  • Fix: RESTART button (PAUSE MENU) has been changed to RESET VEHICLE. Now, it only resets the player vehicle, back to the start grid position. In the future, I will add a proper RESTART EVENT button.
  • Controls: keyboard arrow keys now work to control the vehicles (player 1 only).
  • Menu: CONTROLS MENU updated with arrow keys.
  • Graphics/Performance: improvements in the dust effects. The visual aspect of the dust particles effect is now better. Also, it has better performance. I’ve got up to 30 frames per second increase with this improvement. The dust amount setting (OPTIONS MENU) still makes a difference in performance, but not as much as before, so it’s more of a gameplay/aesthetics option now.
  • Graphics: improvements in the Oval Track ground surface visuals. This same improvement will come for the other tracks in the future.
  • Added: vehicle landing sound effect
  • Added: crash particle effects

Changed files in this update

TrackMaster: Free For All Motorsport Windows Depot 1536741
  • Loading history…
TrackMaster: Free For All Motorsport Linux Depot 1536742
  • Loading history…
TrackMaster: Free For All Motorsport MAC Depot 1536743
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.