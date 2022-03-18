Update 0.11.1 - Linux fix and some improvements

The main purpose of this update is to provide a fix for the Linux version, that is not working for Update 0.11. Since I've had some improvements already done, I've decided to anticipate them.

Some improvements are only cosmetics (but I think make the game very cool!), like the Oval Track ground visuals or the crash debris, while others are functional ones, like the possibility to use the arrow keys, or the RESTART button fix.

CHANGELOG