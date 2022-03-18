 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Fantasy World Online Tycoon update for 18 March 2022

Dungeons are here!

Share · View all patches · Build 8400055 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

As requested by the community i have added the Dungeons!

They are special buildings which are entrances to dungeon instances for parties. Each Dungeon has its own level: 5, 10, 15, 20 and 25, and the parties will decide according to their level and abilities to enter in them or not. Beating a dungeon leads to experience, gold and treasures. If they fail they will be kicked out with 1 life point.

Dungeons are different from a new world areas and it is not possible to look inside them (for the moment). It is possible to recognize them on the map because they have a combat icon on the top:

Dungeons encourages the formation of parties and it stack with the grouping point building.

Enjoy! ːsteamhappyː

Changed files in this update

FWOT Mac Depot 1268291
  • Loading history…
FWOT Win Depot 1268292
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.