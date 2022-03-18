A.I. Traffic and Ship Lights Update

A.I. Traffic

You can now add A.I. traffic to the game from the "Game Option" menu. You can have a maximum of 100 A.I. controlled vessels. The A.I. system is very efficient but it does place extra demands on your system so you'll need to see what your own system can handle.

A.I. captains are, at the moment, extremely stupid. They will not take any collision avoidance! Now will they dock at ports. However, I will expand their capabilities as we go and I shall be programming their collision avoidance in line with current shipping guidelines with correct "Stand On" and "Give Way" priorities.

Ship Nav Lights

All ships, including the new A.I. vessels, are now equipped with navigation lights. VR players will find a new button in the cockpit of all boats (except the Mako as it is too small to have lights!) to turn them on/off. Joystick/pad users can define a button in the controls menu and mouse users will find a new button on the mouse control overlay.

All vessels have a green light visible from the right, a red light visible from the left and 1 or more white lights depending on vessel size.

There is a slight bug in the light attenuation system which makes the lights difficult to see at around the 100 - 200m mark but I will be fixing that as soon as possible.

Lights are set up to "bloom" slightly and are optimised for 1920x1080 screens. Lower resolution screens may suffer from excessive flickering. Let me know if the bloom is too much especially on VR headsets where bloom often occurs naturally in the lenses.