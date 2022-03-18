Fault - Patch Notes: 0.16.0

CONTENT

Heroes

NEW: Crunch

Crunch is a melee diver with a unique set of abilities meant to combo together in various ways. We wanted Crunch to be very dynamic and fluid to play, so a lot of attention went into nailing down the feel of weaving abilities and basic attacks together in succession. Players that can effectively combo both his abilities and basic attacks together, and utilize on-hit ability effect items, will get the most out Crunch.

‍

Base Stats:

Health: 575 (+89)

Health Regen: 1.52 (+0.15)

Mana: 305 (+38)

Mana Regen: 1.47 (+0.12)

Attack Speed: 100 (+1.25)

Attack Speed Scaling: .7

Physical Armour: 34.5 (+3.6)

Energy Armour: 32 (+1.2)

Movement Speed: 570

Basic Attack Damage: 65 (+3.4)

Basic Attack Cooldown: 1.1

Crunch Punch (P)

Every third ability will be empowered if used in the last 10 seconds. All abilities proc attack and ability affects.

LEFT CRUNCH (Q)

Deals 70-260 (+60% physical power and 50% energy power) physical damage to a target and 50% to all targets in melee range. Deals 25% additional damage and has 80/85/90/95/100% cleave when empowered.

RIGHT CRUNCH (E)

Deals 65-240 (+50% physical power and 40% emergy power) physical damage to a target and stuns them for 0.5 seconds. Deals 25% additional damage and knocks up and stuns targets for 1-1.8 seconds when empowered.

FORWARD CRUNCH (RMB)

Dash you up to 1050 units away, dealing 55-200 (+50% physical power and 40% energy power) physical damage and stopping at the first enemy hero hit, slowing them by 30% for 2 seconds. Dashes 1350 units, deals 25% additional damage and pushes enemy heroes when empowered.

RE-CRUNCH (R)

Instantly repeat the last ability used. Reduce active cooldowns by 0.4/0.7/1.0 seconds for every basic attack landed.

‍



Crunch Wallpapers

[Crunch 1k](bit.ly/Crunch1k)

[Crunch 2k](bit.ly/Crunch2k)

[Crunch 4k](bit.ly/Crunch4k)

Mastery Races



The Hero Mastery Race is a competition to see who can reach gold mastery on our latest hero the fastest! Want to learn more about this system? Check out our blog post here: Fault Hero Mastery Races

BUG FIXES

Items

Robe of Miracles

Fixed an issue with Robe being useable while CC'd

Map

TOWERS AND INHIBITORS

Fixed an issue with Lifesteal working on Structures. (Towers and Inhibitors)

Minions

LANE MINIONS

Fixed an issue with Minions not targeting Tower when inside Tower Radius

BALANCE

Favor

Green Favor

Health reduced from 20 -> 15 per point of Favor.

Heroes

Kallari

ASSASSIN'S TACTICS (PASSIVE)

Second Jump Height increased from 1250 -> 1400 units.

Items

Bale Armor

Health reduced from 475 -> 450.

Physical Armor reduced from 45 -> 40.

Demon Sword

Cooldown Reduction increased from 10 -> 20.

Gold Cost increased from 2800 -> 3000.

Knight's Battleplate

Added 10 Cooldown Reduction.

Removed Health from item.

Energy Armor increased from 30 -> 55.

Physical Armor increased from 30 -> 55.

Ring of Rejuvenation

Endurance reduced from 25% -> 15%.

CDR increased from 10 -> 15.

Energy Armor reduced from 50 -> 40.

Health reduced from 450 -> 400.

— Strange Matter Team