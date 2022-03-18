Public Test Branch Now Available!

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hello everyone,

The public test branch featuring the first implemtation of character uniform & face customization as well as Conquest, a new game mode featured in 4 test areas, is now available!

Below is a great little video created by community member Steve Lovaski, showing you the steps required to change from the live branch of the game into the public test branch.



Note that we recommend you to take a backup of your live branch War of Rights folder located in steamapps/common/War of Rights for a quick way to be able to revert back to the live branch without having to redownload the game, should you so wish.

Known Issues

There is a chance of your client crashing when leaving a server.

First person head rotation when pushing the right wheel of the cannons backwards does a crazy spin.

Conquest Capture Point icon letters may be initially offset when you join the test server.

Partially captured Conquest Capture Points icon letters might not get updated correctly (light blue for USA, light red for CSA).

Various UI is placeholder/missing (such as the overview maps of the different conquest areas).

Some outer fringes of the Conquest areas are in need of a level design brushup, especially regarding finer details.

Flag bearers currently have sword scabbards.

For more details about the contents of the public test branch, please read our newly released field report 45 & 46 at:

https://steamcommunity.com/games/424030/announcements/detail/5317064205651768366

https://steamcommunity.com/games/424030/announcements/detail/4971416741011819883