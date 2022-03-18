Misc update

Version 0.55509179

🎯 [Act 3] All main quest dungeons have been enlarged.

🎯 [Act 3] The last boss in Act 3 has been revised.

🎯 [Act 2] A Continuum Transmuter has been added to Alpha-1 (station #1).

🎯 [Act 2] A Continuum Transmuter and a Storage has been added to Grandar (station #2).

🎯 [Act 2] A Continuum Transmuter and a Storage has been added to Dhmorrga Station (station #3).

🎯 [Balancing] The DPS of the Cloner T-2 drone has been increased by 50%.

🎯 [Balancing] Warp Plasma Shields now drain significantly less warp plasma. This statistic is now also improved with higher rarity.

🎯 [Balancing] Follow-type Active Auxiliary Items require 50% less warp plasma to keep up.

🎯 [Balancing] The Xinthu Skill "Protective Hull" [5:1] now provides 4% bonus per level (up from 1%).

🎯 [Balancing] The Xinthu Skill "Intense Repairs" [6:1] now requires 3 points in "Protective Hull" (down from 5).

🎯 [Misc] Updated the textures for doors in Act 3.

🎯 [Misc] Added a space key to the on-screen keyboard.

🎯 [Bugfix] Fixed a rendering bug in the line of sight shader that allowed to see through some walls when zoomed out really far (+ ~7000 sensor range).

🎯 [Bugfix] Fixed an error with the on-screen keyboard.

🎯 [Bugfix] Fixed a rendering bug in the map.