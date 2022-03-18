v1.2.3-4 - Bug Fixes and Improvements!

Dear Players,

Today we release the v1.2.3 bug fix and improvement update including several important changes. Please see the patch notes below for the full list of changes in todays update.

Thanks to all other players submitting reproducible bug reports and feature requests on the official issue tracker. We are working our way through the reported issues that we are able to reproduce, and over the last few months we have made a huge number of changes, with only a small number of issues remaining active on the issue tracker.

We have more bug fix updates planned and are also working on the next major update! This next major update addresses a series of very popular player requests and we are excited to bring these changes to players. As always, we are more concerned with the doing rather than the talking, but we will announce more as we complete the update and are closer to a release!

Much love <3,

The Carrier Command Developers

v1.2.3-4

Fix - Improved AA missile tracking capability so they are better at hitting their target

Fix - Fixed aircraft at the back of island hangars often getting stuck on vehicles at the front of the hangar when deploying

Fix - Fixed helicopters getting stuck in a loop and failing to execute bombing runs

Fix - Stabilised camera attached to aircraft no longer fights mouse movement when aircraft is rotating

Fix - Carrier stock count updates when fleet ships rearm

Fix - Fixed albatross aileron movement being reversed

Fix - Boat engine sounds vary with throttle level

Fix - Fixed some FBX mesh files not compiling with mod sdk compiler

Rework - Barges no longer do large amounts of impact damage to ships

Rework - Renamed gun attachments to have their ammo calibre displayed in their names