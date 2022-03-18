TERRAFORM TOGETHER

Multiplayer Launches into Space!

Now you are able to build, modify and terraform Mars with your friends. If you’ve ever thought you needed more hands to make an impact on the big red rock, now is the time to share the experience with your friends (up to 4 players).

Gather your Crew

The Multiplayer Mode is meant to work as a cooperative experience. Rally your friends and get your hands dirty while building the new landscape. Perform scientific research to enable plant and animal life in an otherwise inhospitable world. Show kindness and cooperation by sharing resources and impactful experiences.

Multiplayer Mode works like the Sandbox experience, so there won’t be any PvP and military buildings. Please note that multiplayer won’t support mods.

Lobbying for Mars

Lobbies are accessed directly from the Main Menu. From there you can choose to create or join other players in jolly cooperation. Lobbies can be public, where anyone can join you, or private, where only the most privileged of your friends are allowed to take this cosmic endeavor with you. Finally choose the game’s difficulty and start this amazing journey.

Resume Transmission

Multiplayer games can be saved and continued whenever you want, so don’t worry if it’s getting too late to deploy a new Organic Disposal Plant. All of you will be able to finish your monumental achievement tomorrow.

Everyone, Everywhere all at Once

Now we’ve also added support for Spanish, French, German, Portuguese, Japanese, Russian and Simplified Chinese for the whole multiplayer experience. It’s time to call your friend on the other side of the world and take over a whole new planet!

If you have enjoyed the game and the continuous updates, we kindly ask if you leave us a review. We would very much appreciate it.

Ad Astra!