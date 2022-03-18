Soulflow is released in early access on Steam! 🥳

Hi, everyone! 🙌

We are happy to announce that our game Soulflow is in early access on Steam! 🥳

Soulflow is a 2.5D fantasy-detective game that offers a unique experience with its graphic style. In this story-based role play game, the player must gather information from others during the day and try to solve the murders in the neighborhood to stay free.👻

❗️ Don't forget to give us feedback about Soulflow on our Steam page or Discord!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1822900/Soulflow/?snr=1_5_1100__1100

For the soul to be free, the body must die. In other words, players have to figure out who is going to die. It does this by "saluting", that is, by changing the body. When the actor who plays the soul greets another character, he takes control of that character and begins to see the world through his eyes. In this way, he can carry out dialogues with different combinations with different people.

That’s enough for today’s blog, we would like to see all of you on our page.

We can’t wait to bring the full version. 🚀

Hope that you can try our game and give us your feedback! 🤓