Has The Kraken Been Released?

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Dear Stormworkers,

About 4 weeks ago and shortly after the natural disasters update, a small number of players started to report encounters with a kraken-like creature. Sometimes the claims lacked any evidence, other times there were dark screenshots in foggy storms suggesting something that could be huge tentacles.

Some stormworkers chose to believe the beast could be out there somewhere, but most dismissed the creature as a hoax, vehicle creation, modded xml or modded mesh.

And, for the next 4 weeks, the legend of the kraken lived on as only a myth. This was except for a small number of players, who remembered the megladon was released in secret, and were determined to search the oceans and prove that the kraken was real and was out there somewhere.

And finally, they have succeeded, while creating vehicles, and info to help others also search for the kraken. Several youtubers have released videos over the last few days with this new info, proving the kraken is real.

The kraken is a physics based squid-like sea creature which uses its tentacles to swim around the ocean, attack and wrap around player vehicles. It is a very unique approach to creating a kraken, and we are not aware of any other game where the creature is a complete physics based animal rather than more of an event or tenticles and mouth anchored to the sea floor.

What Are The Spawning Conditions For The Kraken?

The kraken only spawns in strong weather, at night, in deep water. The ocean must be atleast 150m deep, the sun must have set, the fog must be atleast 25%, and rain atleast 50%. The "Enable Megladon" setting must also be ticked in the creative menu.

These conditions may change in the future, and we may add a "spawn kraken" button to the creative menu in the future too.

The kraken has been huge fun to develop and test in Stormworks. We have had a lot of fun so far playing with, trying to survive, and battling it. Releasing as an easter egg and watching players react has also been awesome fun!

Development continues as normal, with a feature based minor update coming next week, and several more minor and major updates continuing development.

We look forward to your thoughts and feedback on this new creature of the sea!

Much love <3,

The Stormworks Developers