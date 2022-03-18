♻️v0.19.01 Early Access♻️

🎶Reduce~ Reuse~ Recycle~🎶

The World Map events have been heavily reworked and performance took a great leap forward! This was the test I've run on my main machine:

Sure, it's not a randomized study on many many different builds, but do let me know if the choppiness/framerate while in the World Map do change for you!

Size: 789.1 MBs

Additions and changes:

ːswirliesː REMIX Mode added

ːswirliesː World Map optimization

ːswirliesː Mouse Princess NSFW Animation #5 added

ːswirliesː Mouse+Golem NSFW animation added to the Gallery

ːswirliesː Oni Princess NSFW Animation #1 added to the Gallery

ːswirliesː Oni Princess NSFW Animation #2 added to the Gallery

ːswirliesː Dame Gaita NSFW Animation #1 added

ːswirliesː Bloo NSFW Animation #1 added

ːswirliesː Reworked Staff weapons! Every one now grants a 1MP-cost spell ("Speckle"/"Speckle+"/"Speckle++"/"Speckle+++"/"Zpeckle")

ːswirliesː Added Area CG: "Canopy Forest"

ːswirliesː Added Area CG: "Cryotunnel"

ːswirliesː Added Area CG: "Sunken Ruins"

ːswirliesː Added Area CG: "Party Poppers Nest"

ːswirliesː Added Area CG: "Rumble Jungle"

ːswirliesː Added Area CG: "Deep Merk"

ːswirliesː Added Area CG: "HUGE TREASURE DUNGEON"

ːswirliesː Dame Gaita has been added as DLC character

ːswirliesː Mermaid Princess Alternative form added (unlock it around Finhead's Reign)

ːswirliesː Added new sprites for Mermaid Princess standard, SUCC and Alternative forms

ːswirliesː Ghost Progeny now has 5 new haircuts and an additional hair colour that can be obtained in the moths' "Papillon Rose" salon

ːswirliesː Bird Progeny now has 5 new haircuts and an additional hair colour that can be obtained in the moths' "Papillon Rose" salon

ːswirliesː Added a cutout animation for the "Papillon Rose" salon... snip snip

ːswirliesː Bloo can now use her Sonar skill outside water too

ːswirliesː Ironbark, Tree Blacksmith, added

ːswirliesː "Pea Shooter" and "Mandrakap" can now be crafted at Jardin's shop

ːswirliesː "Potted Fiend" costume for Insect Princess and Progeny has been added. You can forge it at Ironbark's forge

ːswirliesː "Bark Armor" costume for Human/Harvest Princess and Progeny has been added. You can forge it at Ironbark'sforge

ːswirliesː Wood will now spawn around the Kingdom's forests

ːswirliesː Added new Campsite/Tavern dialogues for Mermaid/Finhead/Bird Alternative forms

ːswirliesː Reworked Kobold Princess dowry scene. 2 new CGs added!

ːswirliesː Skeleton Progeny now has 5 new haircuts and an additional hair colour that can be obtained in the moths' "Papillon Rose" salon

ːswirliesː Defeated Princesses dowries can now be assigned to their conquerors in REMIX mode

ːswirliesː Defeated Princesses wishes can now be active at the beginning of REMIX mode

ːswirliesː Added "Oni Colosseum" signpost

ːswirliesː Complete overhaul of the war/siege mechanics and calculations. New routes for armies are possible and adding new Reigns to the war map now take a fraction of the time

ːswirliesː Sieges now proceed together with the game's daily clock. At 0 DEFENSE a Reign can resist a siege for around 1 day (1~16 minutes while in the World Map, depending on the Day Lenght you set in your Options). Every additional DEFENSE point will increase that resistance by about 8 hours. This will likely be tuned in the next builds

ːswirliesː Reworked bits of Komachi's dialogue and costume awarding

ːswirliesː New Cheat added: "Stop Sieges"

Fixes:

ːswirliesː Fixed Status Screen (S button) crashes on old saves

ːswirliesː Fixed Tea Party crashes and freezes

ːswirliesː Fixed wrong Bird Princess diplomacy changes after Tea Parties

ːswirliesː Fixed crashes after using the "Trait Upgrade" Cheat

ːswirliesː Fixed crashes on new day after choosing REMIX Mode

ːswirliesː Fixed Tea Parties not running weekly on some occasions

ːswirliesː Fixed "Bone Setter" Trait bug

ːswirliesː Fixed "Rattesein +" and "++" not giving the Swirlies gain bonus

ːswirliesː Steam Achievements are now checked every time you enter the Medals menu

ːswirliesː Fixed Skill HUD not refreshing when the player switch to a Skill-less party member

ːswirliesː Princesses now properly wear their Prisoner costume during their slave auction

ːswirliesː Wars against Bird Princess are now correctly reported by other races Princesses and Heirs

ːswirliesː Fixed misplaced SUCC Wyvern Princess expressions

ːswirliesː Fixed Spika's corpse in Deep Merk following the Knight

ːswirliesː Fixed buggy SUCC Bird Princess tent intercourses

ːswirliesː Fixed "Assist Finhead Princess" Quest not working when asked for water from the Lamia Oasis

ːswirliesː Fixed missing SEs during Finhead NPCs animation

ːswirliesː Fixed some pictures remaining on-screen after leaving "The Flow"

ːswirliesː Fixed performance deterioration after using Cheats

ːswirliesː Fixed repeated lines in Bird Launchpad

ːswirliesː Fixed the broken Nya Nya Doll items obtained with Black Cat Jar, Mermaid Wish and Breeding Contract (Rabbit)

ːswirliesː Fixed broken Skeleton Princess THICC portraits

ːswirliesː Fixed broken Desert Princess THICC portraits

ːswirliesː Fixed broken Insect Princess THICC expressions

ːswirliesː Fixed NG+ not healing Moth Princess and Dog Princess from some of their Alternative forms statuses

ːswirliesː Yako and Fina have lost their Poison Resistance

ːswirliesː Improved the clean-up of special states for deposited Progeny

ːswirliesː No more automatic swaps to Knight after opening the Level-Up menu

ːswirliesː Fixed Finhead Princess wish not affecting mermaids

ːswirliesː Fixed Bloo campsite dialogue being overridden when her Lust is too high

ːswirliesː Fixed some bugs after Princess deliveries when the Knight is not with them

ːswirliesː Fixed Dragon Princess II missing glasses

ːswirliesː Fixed missing hair on the succubus NPC in the Stone Knife brothel

ːswirliesː Fixed Dragon Carriages not getting assigned portraits/sprites on some occasions

ːswirliesː Fixed skipped lines in Dragon Princess II control room scene

ːswirliesː Fixed some Bird and Golem Princess animations not unlocking in the Gallery once played

ːswirliesː Fixed Bird Peace sign also appearing in fallen Reigns' Status page

ːswirliesː Fixed Ghost/Human/Golem sieges (as attackers) bugging out in cities that don't allow siege units (namely Bird/Finhead/Mermaid Reigns)

ːswirliesː Fixed Kobold Route worker assignment locking for the day even if the process fails due to lack of food for your 'bolds

ːswirliesː Fixed wonky holstaur workers path in Maiden Dairies

ːswirliesː Fixed Oni Princess being able to declare wars. It will remain off until a later stage of her development

ːswirliesː Fixed dialogue choice text outside DPII's castle going out of bounds

ːswirliesː Fixed Yao DLC NPC causing the enemy to be unable to see the player unit, even when the effect of her skill should be depleted

ːswirliesː Fixed Princesses disappearing from the game if resurrected in the Putridarium, after refusing to make place for her in your party

ːswirliesː Fixed Finhead Guard going through the whole speech every time you enter the Diamond Seashell

ːswirliesː Fixed Cucco possibly spawning over the Knight in Canopy Forest

ːswirliesː Fixed missing Eldritch Princess lines

ːswirliesː Reworked the method to prevent eggs from hatching at wrong times

ːswirliesː Fixed Kingdom Lewdness (almost) never reaching 0, thus making SUCC Princesses impossible to break

ːswirliesː Fixed Oni/Bird running out of population after 1 day in old saves

ːswirliesː Added commands to unstuck the player from roaming characters in Clocktown/Beach/Canopy Forest

ːswirliesː Various bugs and typos