♻️v0.19.01 Early Access♻️

🎶Reduce~ Reuse~ Recycle~🎶
The World Map events have been heavily reworked and performance took a great leap forward! This was the test I've run on my main machine:
Sure, it's not a randomized study on many many different builds, but do let me know if the choppiness/framerate while in the World Map do change for you!
Size: 789.1 MBs
Additions and changes:
ːswirliesː REMIX Mode added
ːswirliesː World Map optimization
ːswirliesː Mouse Princess NSFW Animation #5 added
ːswirliesː Mouse+Golem NSFW animation added to the Gallery
ːswirliesː Oni Princess NSFW Animation #1 added to the Gallery
ːswirliesː Oni Princess NSFW Animation #2 added to the Gallery
ːswirliesː Dame Gaita NSFW Animation #1 added
ːswirliesː Bloo NSFW Animation #1 added
ːswirliesː Reworked Staff weapons! Every one now grants a 1MP-cost spell ("Speckle"/"Speckle+"/"Speckle++"/"Speckle+++"/"Zpeckle")
ːswirliesː Added Area CG: "Canopy Forest"
ːswirliesː Added Area CG: "Cryotunnel"
ːswirliesː Added Area CG: "Sunken Ruins"
ːswirliesː Added Area CG: "Party Poppers Nest"
ːswirliesː Added Area CG: "Rumble Jungle"
ːswirliesː Added Area CG: "Deep Merk"
ːswirliesː Added Area CG: "HUGE TREASURE DUNGEON"
ːswirliesː Dame Gaita has been added as DLC character
ːswirliesː Mermaid Princess Alternative form added (unlock it around Finhead's Reign)
ːswirliesː Added new sprites for Mermaid Princess standard, SUCC and Alternative forms
ːswirliesː Ghost Progeny now has 5 new haircuts and an additional hair colour that can be obtained in the moths' "Papillon Rose" salon
ːswirliesː Bird Progeny now has 5 new haircuts and an additional hair colour that can be obtained in the moths' "Papillon Rose" salon
ːswirliesː Added a cutout animation for the "Papillon Rose" salon... snip snip
ːswirliesː Bloo can now use her Sonar skill outside water too
ːswirliesː Ironbark, Tree Blacksmith, added
ːswirliesː "Pea Shooter" and "Mandrakap" can now be crafted at Jardin's shop
ːswirliesː "Potted Fiend" costume for Insect Princess and Progeny has been added. You can forge it at Ironbark's forge
ːswirliesː "Bark Armor" costume for Human/Harvest Princess and Progeny has been added. You can forge it at Ironbark'sforge
ːswirliesː Wood will now spawn around the Kingdom's forests
ːswirliesː Added new Campsite/Tavern dialogues for Mermaid/Finhead/Bird Alternative forms
ːswirliesː Reworked Kobold Princess dowry scene. 2 new CGs added!
ːswirliesː Skeleton Progeny now has 5 new haircuts and an additional hair colour that can be obtained in the moths' "Papillon Rose" salon
ːswirliesː Defeated Princesses dowries can now be assigned to their conquerors in REMIX mode
ːswirliesː Defeated Princesses wishes can now be active at the beginning of REMIX mode
ːswirliesː Added "Oni Colosseum" signpost
ːswirliesː Complete overhaul of the war/siege mechanics and calculations. New routes for armies are possible and adding new Reigns to the war map now take a fraction of the time
ːswirliesː Sieges now proceed together with the game's daily clock. At 0 DEFENSE a Reign can resist a siege for around 1 day (1~16 minutes while in the World Map, depending on the Day Lenght you set in your Options). Every additional DEFENSE point will increase that resistance by about 8 hours. This will likely be tuned in the next builds
ːswirliesː Reworked bits of Komachi's dialogue and costume awarding
ːswirliesː New Cheat added: "Stop Sieges"
Fixes:
ːswirliesː Fixed Status Screen (S button) crashes on old saves
ːswirliesː Fixed Tea Party crashes and freezes
ːswirliesː Fixed wrong Bird Princess diplomacy changes after Tea Parties
ːswirliesː Fixed crashes after using the "Trait Upgrade" Cheat
ːswirliesː Fixed crashes on new day after choosing REMIX Mode
ːswirliesː Fixed Tea Parties not running weekly on some occasions
ːswirliesː Fixed "Bone Setter" Trait bug
ːswirliesː Fixed "Rattesein +" and "++" not giving the Swirlies gain bonus
ːswirliesː Steam Achievements are now checked every time you enter the Medals menu
ːswirliesː Fixed Skill HUD not refreshing when the player switch to a Skill-less party member
ːswirliesː Princesses now properly wear their Prisoner costume during their slave auction
ːswirliesː Wars against Bird Princess are now correctly reported by other races Princesses and Heirs
ːswirliesː Fixed misplaced SUCC Wyvern Princess expressions
ːswirliesː Fixed Spika's corpse in Deep Merk following the Knight
ːswirliesː Fixed buggy SUCC Bird Princess tent intercourses
ːswirliesː Fixed "Assist Finhead Princess" Quest not working when asked for water from the Lamia Oasis
ːswirliesː Fixed missing SEs during Finhead NPCs animation
ːswirliesː Fixed some pictures remaining on-screen after leaving "The Flow"
ːswirliesː Fixed performance deterioration after using Cheats
ːswirliesː Fixed repeated lines in Bird Launchpad
ːswirliesː Fixed the broken Nya Nya Doll items obtained with Black Cat Jar, Mermaid Wish and Breeding Contract (Rabbit)
ːswirliesː Fixed broken Skeleton Princess THICC portraits
ːswirliesː Fixed broken Desert Princess THICC portraits
ːswirliesː Fixed broken Insect Princess THICC expressions
ːswirliesː Fixed NG+ not healing Moth Princess and Dog Princess from some of their Alternative forms statuses
ːswirliesː Yako and Fina have lost their Poison Resistance
ːswirliesː Improved the clean-up of special states for deposited Progeny
ːswirliesː No more automatic swaps to Knight after opening the Level-Up menu
ːswirliesː Fixed Finhead Princess wish not affecting mermaids
ːswirliesː Fixed Bloo campsite dialogue being overridden when her Lust is too high
ːswirliesː Fixed some bugs after Princess deliveries when the Knight is not with them
ːswirliesː Fixed Dragon Princess II missing glasses
ːswirliesː Fixed missing hair on the succubus NPC in the Stone Knife brothel
ːswirliesː Fixed Dragon Carriages not getting assigned portraits/sprites on some occasions
ːswirliesː Fixed skipped lines in Dragon Princess II control room scene
ːswirliesː Fixed some Bird and Golem Princess animations not unlocking in the Gallery once played
ːswirliesː Fixed Bird Peace sign also appearing in fallen Reigns' Status page
ːswirliesː Fixed Ghost/Human/Golem sieges (as attackers) bugging out in cities that don't allow siege units (namely Bird/Finhead/Mermaid Reigns)
ːswirliesː Fixed Kobold Route worker assignment locking for the day even if the process fails due to lack of food for your 'bolds
ːswirliesː Fixed wonky holstaur workers path in Maiden Dairies
ːswirliesː Fixed Oni Princess being able to declare wars. It will remain off until a later stage of her development
ːswirliesː Fixed dialogue choice text outside DPII's castle going out of bounds
ːswirliesː Fixed Yao DLC NPC causing the enemy to be unable to see the player unit, even when the effect of her skill should be depleted
ːswirliesː Fixed Princesses disappearing from the game if resurrected in the Putridarium, after refusing to make place for her in your party
ːswirliesː Fixed Finhead Guard going through the whole speech every time you enter the Diamond Seashell
ːswirliesː Fixed Cucco possibly spawning over the Knight in Canopy Forest
ːswirliesː Fixed missing Eldritch Princess lines
ːswirliesː Reworked the method to prevent eggs from hatching at wrong times
ːswirliesː Fixed Kingdom Lewdness (almost) never reaching 0, thus making SUCC Princesses impossible to break
ːswirliesː Fixed Oni/Bird running out of population after 1 day in old saves
ːswirliesː Added commands to unstuck the player from roaming characters in Clocktown/Beach/Canopy Forest
ːswirliesː Various bugs and typos
Changed depots in beta branch