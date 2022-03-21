Murder Mystery Machine now supports Tilt Five

We're happy to announce that Murder Mystery Machine is now a supported game for Tilt Five! This holographic gaming system transforms tabletop and video games into 3D vibrant holographic environments.

Tilt Five™ owners can experience the game in full AR: investigate the crime scenes like real-world dioramas, peer around corners for hidden clues, and solve murder mysteries from a completely original point-of-view! Here's a preview of what it can look like:

Using the Tilt Five™ augmented reality (AR) glasses, Gameboard, and Wand controller, you can immerse

yourself in experiences like never before. Visit Tilt Five's website to find out how to bring Murder Mystery Machine alive on your tabletop!

Once you complete the new update, you should be met with an option for regular play, or Tilt Five. Owners of the Tilt Five can select this to begin playing.

We're excited for players to play MMM in this new perspective - let us know what you think, AR players!

Best,

Blazing Griffin Team