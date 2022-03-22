 Skip to content

ELEX II update for 22 March 2022

Elex II patch 3!

We have just launched the 3rd patch for Elex II.

Here are the patch notes -

  • Fixed unwanted dialog break ups, which could cause potential plotstoppers
  • Fixed wrong behaviour of Eva if Jax has committed a crime
  • Fixed Gregor, who had strange behaviour after completing the "What doesn’t kill" you quest
  • Fixed plot killers with some main characters who died by mistake
  • Fixed incorrect kill quest amounts of targets
  • Fixed plot killer at the gates of the main former, which remained closed after completing the main quest at this point
  • Fixed situation, where Tilas and Marwin could not get back to work after their conversation
  • Fixed some key bindings issues
  • Fixed a situation, where Irissa could not talk to Jax after she has spoken to Skibor.

Please notice: In some cases where Skibor wasn't moving in front of the gates, he should now walk straight to Irissa. This might take a while and during this state Irissa won't talk to Jax. Just wait after Skibor reaches her and both had their smalltalk.

  • Fixed certain items, that could not be picked
  • Fixed some linguistic errors
  • Prices were displayed in quantity popup and total cost did not match the actual price with the haggler skill
  • Fixed parts of the destruction bar were visible on teach screen
  • Fixed flickering of occluded highlighted objects
  • Fixed damage value for plasma cannon MK 2 Normal
  • Fixed wrong behaviour of Vivian due to committed crimes by Jax in certain areas
  • Grenade launchers are craftable now
  • Fixed a bug, where vegetation on meshes were missing
  • Fixed a bug in Jax's hitpoints by adding and removing constitution points
  • Fixed climbing issue, no jump when evading after hanging on a ledge
  • Fixed climbing issue, let go when pressing the evade button
  • Fixed deadly weather zones, no more resistances into account
  • Removed rushed movements, when the target is not reachable
  • Fixed improper loot of one of Craig's bandits
  • Holding a shield will no longer make the back immune to projectiles.
  • Fixed a bug, Jax might be unable to speak to Caja or she will not join back to the Sixth Power
  • Fixed a bug, where Crony stayed in combat after a teleport
  • Fixed a situation, where Vakis might get stuck at the gates of the Fort
  • Fixed Khan is not stuck anymore after the dialog with Asmir in certain situations
  • Savety fix for the 6th Power sub quests were not given when interacting with Adam
  • Fixed problems, when Jax was hit while lockpicking
  • Bugfix for "Text” may be displayed instead of icons, when the training menu is opened the first time
  • Fixed improper cancel option during the end screen
  • Fixed a bug, where user were able to upgrade any weapon without losing the two copies needed in the upgrading process
  • Fixed incorrect behaviour of Tilas after smalltalk with Vakis
  • Fixed Voice of Khan not interacting with Jax after he has spoken to Ruben and fulfilled his duty
  • Added safety mechanism for Skibor if he did not go to Irissa after he had guided Jax to the depot
  • Fixed wrong item name appearing, when pickpocketing a NPC
  • Adjusted ditch check if subtitles should be visible if voice and text language are the same
  • Added safety mechanism for NPCs with problem to continue their routine after cutscenes

As always if you have any issues make sure to join our discord at discord.gg/elex and follow the bug reporting list here - https://steamcommunity.com/app/900040/discussions/0/3190242182151476977/

