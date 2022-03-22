Elex II patch 3!

We have just launched the 3rd patch for Elex II.
Here are the patch notes -
- Fixed unwanted dialog break ups, which could cause potential plotstoppers
- Fixed wrong behaviour of Eva if Jax has committed a crime
- Fixed Gregor, who had strange behaviour after completing the "What doesn’t kill" you quest
- Fixed plot killers with some main characters who died by mistake
- Fixed incorrect kill quest amounts of targets
- Fixed plot killer at the gates of the main former, which remained closed after completing the main quest at this point
- Fixed situation, where Tilas and Marwin could not get back to work after their conversation
- Fixed some key bindings issues
- Fixed a situation, where Irissa could not talk to Jax after she has spoken to Skibor.
Please notice: In some cases where Skibor wasn't moving in front of the gates, he should now walk straight to Irissa. This might take a while and during this state Irissa won't talk to Jax. Just wait after Skibor reaches her and both had their smalltalk.
- Fixed certain items, that could not be picked
- Fixed some linguistic errors
- Prices were displayed in quantity popup and total cost did not match the actual price with the haggler skill
- Fixed parts of the destruction bar were visible on teach screen
- Fixed flickering of occluded highlighted objects
- Fixed damage value for plasma cannon MK 2 Normal
- Fixed wrong behaviour of Vivian due to committed crimes by Jax in certain areas
- Grenade launchers are craftable now
- Fixed a bug, where vegetation on meshes were missing
- Fixed a bug in Jax's hitpoints by adding and removing constitution points
- Fixed climbing issue, no jump when evading after hanging on a ledge
- Fixed climbing issue, let go when pressing the evade button
- Fixed deadly weather zones, no more resistances into account
- Removed rushed movements, when the target is not reachable
- Fixed improper loot of one of Craig's bandits
- Holding a shield will no longer make the back immune to projectiles.
- Fixed a bug, Jax might be unable to speak to Caja or she will not join back to the Sixth Power
- Fixed a bug, where Crony stayed in combat after a teleport
- Fixed a situation, where Vakis might get stuck at the gates of the Fort
- Fixed Khan is not stuck anymore after the dialog with Asmir in certain situations
- Savety fix for the 6th Power sub quests were not given when interacting with Adam
- Fixed problems, when Jax was hit while lockpicking
- Bugfix for "Text” may be displayed instead of icons, when the training menu is opened the first time
- Fixed improper cancel option during the end screen
- Fixed a bug, where user were able to upgrade any weapon without losing the two copies needed in the upgrading process
- Fixed incorrect behaviour of Tilas after smalltalk with Vakis
- Fixed Voice of Khan not interacting with Jax after he has spoken to Ruben and fulfilled his duty
- Added safety mechanism for Skibor if he did not go to Irissa after he had guided Jax to the depot
- Fixed wrong item name appearing, when pickpocketing a NPC
- Adjusted ditch check if subtitles should be visible if voice and text language are the same
- Added safety mechanism for NPCs with problem to continue their routine after cutscenes
As always if you have any issues make sure to join our discord at discord.gg/elex and follow the bug reporting list here - https://steamcommunity.com/app/900040/discussions/0/3190242182151476977/
