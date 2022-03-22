Elex II patch 3!

We have just launched the 3rd patch for Elex II.

Here are the patch notes -

Fixed unwanted dialog break ups, which could cause potential plotstoppers

Fixed wrong behaviour of Eva if Jax has committed a crime

Fixed Gregor, who had strange behaviour after completing the "What doesn’t kill" you quest

Fixed plot killers with some main characters who died by mistake

Fixed incorrect kill quest amounts of targets

Fixed plot killer at the gates of the main former, which remained closed after completing the main quest at this point

Fixed situation, where Tilas and Marwin could not get back to work after their conversation

Fixed some key bindings issues

Fixed a situation, where Irissa could not talk to Jax after she has spoken to Skibor.

Please notice: In some cases where Skibor wasn't moving in front of the gates, he should now walk straight to Irissa. This might take a while and during this state Irissa won't talk to Jax. Just wait after Skibor reaches her and both had their smalltalk.

Fixed certain items, that could not be picked

Fixed some linguistic errors

Prices were displayed in quantity popup and total cost did not match the actual price with the haggler skill

Fixed parts of the destruction bar were visible on teach screen

Fixed flickering of occluded highlighted objects

Fixed damage value for plasma cannon MK 2 Normal

Fixed wrong behaviour of Vivian due to committed crimes by Jax in certain areas

Grenade launchers are craftable now

Fixed a bug, where vegetation on meshes were missing

Fixed a bug in Jax's hitpoints by adding and removing constitution points

Fixed climbing issue, no jump when evading after hanging on a ledge

Fixed climbing issue, let go when pressing the evade button

Fixed deadly weather zones, no more resistances into account

Removed rushed movements, when the target is not reachable

Fixed improper loot of one of Craig's bandits

Holding a shield will no longer make the back immune to projectiles.

Fixed a bug, Jax might be unable to speak to Caja or she will not join back to the Sixth Power

Fixed a bug, where Crony stayed in combat after a teleport

Fixed a situation, where Vakis might get stuck at the gates of the Fort

Fixed Khan is not stuck anymore after the dialog with Asmir in certain situations

Savety fix for the 6th Power sub quests were not given when interacting with Adam

Fixed problems, when Jax was hit while lockpicking

Bugfix for "Text” may be displayed instead of icons, when the training menu is opened the first time

Fixed improper cancel option during the end screen

Fixed a bug, where user were able to upgrade any weapon without losing the two copies needed in the upgrading process

Fixed incorrect behaviour of Tilas after smalltalk with Vakis

Fixed Voice of Khan not interacting with Jax after he has spoken to Ruben and fulfilled his duty

Added safety mechanism for Skibor if he did not go to Irissa after he had guided Jax to the depot

Fixed wrong item name appearing, when pickpocketing a NPC

Adjusted ditch check if subtitles should be visible if voice and text language are the same

Added safety mechanism for NPCs with problem to continue their routine after cutscenes

