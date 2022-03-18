 Skip to content

Yerba Mate Tycoon update for 18 March 2022

Update V1.22 (bug fixes)

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello, in the update V1.21-V1.22 I had added new bugs, and I had fixed some bugs (failed contract problem, problem with companies level icons, and few others). Except it, I had added some easter eggs + new companies names, so nothing big, but some people have reported some bugs, so I fixed them :-}

And like I promised, I'm back with a video, that summarizes earnings/other statistics from Yerba Mate Tycoon on Steam:

The content is also available on my blog:
https://donislawdev.com/steam-sales-stats-from-my-game-yerba-mate-tycoon-android-ios-release-stats/

Full changelog:
1.22 (Steam + Mobile) - 18.03.2022

  • Added new bugs
  • Bug fixes
  • Added new easter eggs

1.21 (Steam + Mobile) - 13.02.2022

  • Added new bugs
  • Added new companies names
  • Bug fixes
  • Translation updates

PS2: I'm working on a new mini rouge-lite inspired game "Die And Repeat"

*If it will be even finished :D

I'm always here, so if you got any question, always feel free to ask it :-} And I'm working on new game :-} More few years and I will release it :D

