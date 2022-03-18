Update V1.22 (bug fixes)

Hello, in the update V1.21-V1.22 I had added new bugs, and I had fixed some bugs (failed contract problem, problem with companies level icons, and few others). Except it, I had added some easter eggs + new companies names, so nothing big, but some people have reported some bugs, so I fixed them :-}

PS: Follow me on Steam



And like I promised, I'm back with a video, that summarizes earnings/other statistics from Yerba Mate Tycoon on Steam:

The content is also available on my blog:

https://donislawdev.com/steam-sales-stats-from-my-game-yerba-mate-tycoon-android-ios-release-stats/

Full changelog:

1.22 (Steam + Mobile) - 18.03.2022

Added new bugs

Bug fixes

Added new easter eggs

1.21 (Steam + Mobile) - 13.02.2022

Added new bugs

Added new companies names

Bug fixes

Translation updates

PS2: I'm working on a new mini rouge-lite inspired game "Die And Repeat"



You can join my e-mail newsletter or follow me on Steam, so you won't miss the release of my new rouge-lite inspired game :-}

*If it will be even finished :D

I'm always here, so if you got any question, always feel free to ask it :-} And I'm working on new game :-} More few years and I will release it :D