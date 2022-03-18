Update 1.8 Hotfix #1 is now live!

Hunters,

We have just deployed a 'no-downtime update' to fix an exploit where dead hunters were invincible and could kill other players. In order to ensure this update takes effect, you must exit the game/restart steam to initialize the download. We will be monitoring this change closely should any further issues arise.

Please note, continuing to abuse this bug will result in action being taken against your account. To avoid this outcome, we suggest downloading this update as soon as possible.

We are currently looking into a number of other issues and will release a hotfix at the beginning of next week to address as many of these as possible.

Fixed an exploit where dead hunters were invincible and could kill other players

~Happy Hunting!