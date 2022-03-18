 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Hunt: Showdown update for 18 March 2022

Update 1.8 Hotfix #1 is now live!

Share · View all patches · Build 8398616 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hunters,

We have just deployed a 'no-downtime update' to fix an exploit where dead hunters were invincible and could kill other players. In order to ensure this update takes effect, you must exit the game/restart steam to initialize the download. We will be monitoring this change closely should any further issues arise.

Please note, continuing to abuse this bug will result in action being taken against your account. To avoid this outcome, we suggest downloading this update as soon as possible.

We are currently looking into a number of other issues and will release a hotfix at the beginning of next week to address as many of these as possible.

  • Fixed an exploit where dead hunters were invincible and could kill other players

~Happy Hunting!

Changed depots in latest branch

View more data in app history for build 8398616
Code Depot 594651
Assets Depot 594652
Localization Depot 594653
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.