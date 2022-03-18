March player feedback & QoL update

Let me start off by thanking you for the incredible reception of the chapters 6, 7, 8 and 9 content update! Far more of you returned to the game than I ever dared to expect, and the game even peaked into the top 250 games with most concurrent players on Steam.

As a result of that, I've been having a bit of trouble to keep up with all the feedback and suggestions coming in. I appreciate all the feedback immensely. Whether I use it for updates directly, or take it into the thought process to find other solutions to issues that you address. I truly believe that without all your feedback the potential of the game would be far smaller than Early Access allows it to be now!

Normally I aim to respond to as much feedback as I can, but with how much feedback has been supplied by all of you, it's been a bit of a challenge to keep up. So my apologies if it's taken me a while to respond. But ultimately working feedback into updates is the best way to show that your feedback certainly is valuable to me, even when I fail to answer all of it in the level of detail that I'd prefer. So for this update, I decided to focus on implementing as much as I could instead. It's far from all feedback that I have listed, but don't worry, Early Access has only just begun!

Here are today's changes: