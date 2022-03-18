Update 1.0.5

This update provides a number of level adjustments. With more players progressing further into the game, some new unintended solutions have shown up in the analytics data. As before, we have tried to keep the changes as small as possible, staying true to the original levels.

Here's a list of all the levels that have been adjusted:

Pack 2: level 8

Pack 3: levels 24, 30

Pack 4: levels 28

Pack 5: levels 7, 23, 31

Other fixes:

Special treasures no longer stop sparkling after the squid releases them

Let us know if any of the solutions you discover still seem "suspicious". Good luck on your search for treasure!

GAMEDIA