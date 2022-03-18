Friday Progress Report 250

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

We are going to release our biggest update yet on the 25th. Official mod support and a ton of new stone pieces.

There will be a Nightly update soon (tonight maybe) with the official multiple piece support and the new piece connection system, the horribly confusing and arbitrary system we had before has been replaced by a better one with more connection points.

Also a heads up, Large gate pieces were inverted, by fixing them any built gates will be now inverted, you will have to destroy and rebuild them, sorry. Other than this there shouldn't be any problems with old saves going to the new system... we hope.

We will also be adding sample mods very soon, building pieces, furniture, recipes and ingredients first.