Tinkering Never Stops Pt. 3

With hard work and diligence, another set of kinks has been ironed out. With this final hotfix, we can announce the following issues have been fixed:

Fixed bug preventing finishing disassembly;

Parts no longer hover in the air on the main workbench after loading a save, but are placed at their correct workbench;

Trays are correctly placed on the right workbench after loading a save;

After finishing painting, the tray now follows to the main workbench for assembly;

Several varied assembling issues have been fixed;

A few minor issues with fixable items have been addressed;

Fixed the wrong final placement of the renovated toy plane from the intro tutorial;

Quick optimization pass (particle effects, landscape tessellation, shadows for lower-specced machines) - the game should now run smoother;

This will be the last round of hotfixes done for this version of the game as we'll be moving towards bigger issues and changes that require a bit more work to be finished, including adding sorely needed features mentioned by the community, among them more colors available to paint and additional brushes for finer detailing. Rest assured we continue work on the game and will give it our all!

Check out this newest version of the game and let us know what you think! Remember, if you like the game, we will really appreciate a positive review - they keep us motivated! We're still working on the places that haven't been fixed yet, and that is thanks to your feedback. If you feel that everything is fine now and have written a negative review before - please amend it to show the current, correct state of the game. If not - we constantly view and overview the Steam Discussion pages, so feel free to drop in and tell us what isn't working for you.