 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Equinoxe update for 18 March 2022

Equinoxe hitboxes and menu improvements

Share · View all patches · Build 8398186 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

PATCH NOTE :

Hey everyone ! First of all, many thanks to all the players that have played Equinoxe since the release.
We are glad to see many of you enjoying the game, and thanks to your feedbacks on Twitch and Youtube, we have worked on an update for the game to improve your experience.
Here is the list of the changes :

  • Global improvements of world hitboxes. Should avoid most common out of bounds & item losses
  • Minor level design fixes
  • Overhaul of in-game & main menus
  • Default keyboard layout is now QWERTY
  • Fixed some French translation errors
  • Added french subtitles in the introduction cinematic
  • "A Peacefull Mind" achievement should be fixed

Annoucement :

Discover and listen to Equinoxe's soundtrack for free in SoundCloud !

If you want to get news from Lowkey Interactive in the future :
Twitter
Itch.io
Youtube
Discord

Changed files in this update

Equinoxe_Win64_Release Depot 1536521
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.