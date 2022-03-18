Equinoxe hitboxes and menu improvements

PATCH NOTE :

Hey everyone ! First of all, many thanks to all the players that have played Equinoxe since the release.

We are glad to see many of you enjoying the game, and thanks to your feedbacks on Twitch and Youtube, we have worked on an update for the game to improve your experience.

Here is the list of the changes :

Global improvements of world hitboxes. Should avoid most common out of bounds & item losses

Minor level design fixes

Overhaul of in-game & main menus

Default keyboard layout is now QWERTY

Fixed some French translation errors

Added french subtitles in the introduction cinematic

"A Peacefull Mind" achievement should be fixed

Annoucement :

Discover and listen to Equinoxe's soundtrack for free in SoundCloud !



If you want to get news from Lowkey Interactive in the future :

Twitter

Itch.io

Youtube

Discord