Quality of Life and Polish Update!

v3.2.0

Changes

-All new art for almost every Ring!

-You can now reroll the Runic Table!

-Jagged Totems appear less often in the Table now, and the Shape Totem option appears more often.

-The Star of Wisdom now only grants a maximum of 7 star seeds

-Brewing has a sound effect now!

-If you Activate a custom Wizard Skin, your selection will now persist through Limbo.

-Increased chances of finding Q4 Runes in Era 2 (30% more) and Era 3 (60% more)

-Damage Numbers have been optimized to be about x60 more efficient! So you can keep them on more often without lagging the game! 😄

-Reorganized the game options!

-New Fixed Camera option!

-New Wizard Always On Top option!

-The Obelisk Shard now has a progress bar when Reclaiming

-The +Enchantment level shown on/in the Obelisk Shard now takes into account any Souls that you have

-Maximum Level of Static Discharge perk is now 9

-New Option (via Research Manual) to disable indicators for Funding

-The Vase of Accumulation will now show the top 5 highest Quality Runes that you found while offline

-During the Prologue, the game will give a nudge players to tap on the Remember button

-Escape key closes the currently opened bag

-There is now a larger, custom cursor, that hopefully will not get as lost amidst the chaos! (and an option to use the default system cursor)

Fixes

-Fixed Uphill Battle (was just totally broken before)

-Fixed Totemic Ring to properly give the right bonus

-Fixed Memory Tree sometimes not started centered

-Fixed some perk icons in codex not matching them in the staff

-Fixed Star of Wisdom indicator not going away (again)

-Slow and Steady will now check for completion right away

-Fixed Molasses rune not specifying that only 1 of them can be active

-Fixed formatting of some durations

-Fixed Prison Cells description

-Totem max level is now described as 4 in the Totem Pouch help

-Fixed a typo in Golden Frenzy description

-Fixed removing the * at end of some names

-The scroll wheel won't impact the Tree when the game is not in focus

