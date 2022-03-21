Quality of Life and Polish Update!

v3.2.0
Changes
-All new art for almost every Ring!
-You can now reroll the Runic Table!
-Jagged Totems appear less often in the Table now, and the Shape Totem option appears more often.
-The Star of Wisdom now only grants a maximum of 7 star seeds
-Brewing has a sound effect now!
-If you Activate a custom Wizard Skin, your selection will now persist through Limbo.
-Increased chances of finding Q4 Runes in Era 2 (30% more) and Era 3 (60% more)
-Damage Numbers have been optimized to be about x60 more efficient! So you can keep them on more often without lagging the game! 😄
-Reorganized the game options!
-New Fixed Camera option!
-New Wizard Always On Top option!
-The Obelisk Shard now has a progress bar when Reclaiming
-The +Enchantment level shown on/in the Obelisk Shard now takes into account any Souls that you have
-Maximum Level of Static Discharge perk is now 9
-New Option (via Research Manual) to disable indicators for Funding
-The Vase of Accumulation will now show the top 5 highest Quality Runes that you found while offline
-During the Prologue, the game will give a nudge players to tap on the Remember button
-Escape key closes the currently opened bag
-There is now a larger, custom cursor, that hopefully will not get as lost amidst the chaos! (and an option to use the default system cursor)
Fixes
-Fixed Uphill Battle (was just totally broken before)
-Fixed Totemic Ring to properly give the right bonus
-Fixed Memory Tree sometimes not started centered
-Fixed some perk icons in codex not matching them in the staff
-Fixed Star of Wisdom indicator not going away (again)
-Slow and Steady will now check for completion right away
-Fixed Molasses rune not specifying that only 1 of them can be active
-Fixed formatting of some durations
-Fixed Prison Cells description
-Totem max level is now described as 4 in the Totem Pouch help
-Fixed a typo in Golden Frenzy description
-Fixed removing the * at end of some names
-The scroll wheel won't impact the Tree when the game is not in focus
Yahoo! :-D
Changed files in this update