Friday Devlog #10

This update should be quite relieving for the high population servers. For starters, there's a whole new island next to the main-land, and secondly, tents now decay if not upgraded in time!

Personally, I feel like the speed at which new content is added is still not what it should be, mainly because of my time being divided between so many other equally as important things, and to add to it, those other important things, which are mostly business-related things, really eat away the creativity in a major way. I think we'll learn to manage that as we go forward and as things settle down a little bit!

Now that the damage control is mostly done, when will we get a roadmap, you may ask? Next week!

I hope you enjoy this update. Please report any issues you may find on our Discord!

Teo

New Island: Isla Inocentes

Teo

The new island is horizontally as large as the main-land but slimmer. It has new fish, a new plant, and a new vendor. I promised a new type of POI, but I sacrificed it for new fishes instead. The new POI is coming later, and the main-land AND this new island will be gradually filled with more interesting locations!







New House Upgrades

Nilsson

Workbench lets you now choose your energy production method. When you upgrade you can see your house's electricity production in the workbench tab. Currently electricity has no use. But next week's update will add electricity requirements for some items for example turrets and lights!

Tent Decay And No Wipe

Nilsson

Island has been packed with houses and new players are still having a hard time finding places to add their base. Now all the tents will decay after 48 hours. If you upgrade your base to a wooden cabin this will stop the decay process. In a future, we might add some kind of upkeep to the cabins also but we want to wait a week and see how this change affects the free building area.

You can view any tent's decay time by hovering the mouse over it. Keep in mind that server restart also resets the tent decay time.

Other changes

Added 4 new fish

Cooking now has its own sound

Added battery icon (made by community member 'Matavatar' <3)

New plant: Chanterelles

Added Chanterelle Soup

Added Hunting Hat model

Added new vendor 'Pix'

Moved Mezereon world location

Added 2 new travel points

Moved the player respawn point to the inside the house to prevent spawn killing

Fixed a couple of duplications related to item placing. Thanks to @Tucker for figuring these ones out!

Tent decay can be viewed by hovering the mouse over the tent all tents will now Decay after 48 hours

Test new features early in the experimental branch!

Nilsson

Here's how you can participate: