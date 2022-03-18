New Build!

Spider Boss Scene Improvements

Hello and welcome to another Iragon changelog. This week we are starting off with a few improvements to the Spider Boss introduction scene. We have added 3D sound effects for VR as well as boobs and hair physics for Brenda.

More scenes in Brenda's Gallery

Speaking of Brenda, when you interact with her in the camp you will unlock more of the previously played cutscenes as you progress through the story. Make sure to interact with her every time you are in the camp to see them.

Monster Girls - Destructible Outfits

We added all the destructible outfit stages for the girls you unlock in the Monster Girl Gallery. For now those are the Assassin girl and the BDSM girl. To enter the Monster Girl Gallery you have to finish the last available level in Iragon. After that you have a portal leading to the Experimental Hall.

Lexi Outfit Damage Stages

In the Experimental Hall's erotic content hall, you will be able to see damaged outfit stages for Lexi, one of the story routes for Darick that you meet in the Guildhall.

Female Dark Elf Variation

And in the "work in progress" hall, you will see a WiP model of the dark female elf.

Elements interacting with the world?

We've had this idea of a magic system that interacts with the environment for a while now. Things like fire spells being used to burn wooden buildings or setting enemy shields on fire. Or throwing a ball of lightning in a pool of water and it zapping everything in it. How do all of you feel about having something like that in Iragon? We're open to any suggestions and feedback, so don't hold back.