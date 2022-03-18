Distant Worlds 2 - Latest Update (1.0.2.1)

This build will reset the game's settings. Unfortunately this is required while we continue troubleshooting issues that are preventing some players from being able to play Distant Worlds 2. We apologize for the inconvenience.

Latest Troubleshooting FAQ [HERE](steamcommunity.com/app/1531540/discussions/3/5561388294342230406/)

IMPORTANT NOTE: There is now a new startup log in the /data/logs sub-folder of the Distant Worlds 2 installation.

This is also where any crash logs are located. If you are experiencing an issue, please post these logs for us along with the issue report.

IMPORTANT NOTE: There is a new GameSettingsOverride.txt in the /data sub-folder of the Distant Worlds 2 installation.

The settings here may help some players experiencing a black screen on load issue.

IMPORTANT NOTE: If you are experiencing performance issues use the key combination Shift + tilde to enable an overlay on the top left which will confirm for us which GPU DW2 is using on your system as well as other performance parameters.

Changes in the 1.0.2.1 build:

CRASH FIXES

fixed rare crash when rendering empire territory

fixed rare crash when scrapping advanced ship with tech bonus, but your empire has not yet researched a relevant project

fixed rare crash when calculating military ship strength

fixed rare crash when evaluating threats to a ship

RENDERING CRASH HANDLING

more graceful recovery when texture or vertex buffer creation fails due to display adapter crash, reset, or change in performance mode. This should greatly reduce the number of DXGI_ERROR_DEVICE_REMOVED crashes

DIPLOMACY

improved diplomacy so that relations now more likely to rise to higher levels (top-level treaties) when you work at improving relations with a faction. Remember that you can directly set diplomatic strategy per faction, which will also help improve relations (Befriend, Ally, Close Ally)

FLEETS AND SHIPS

fixed bug where ships and fleets could sometimes teleport to edge of galaxy when assigned a mission while already jumping

fleet jump speed coordination now applies to all fleet missions, not just attack missions (ships travel at same jump speed)

Fuel Tankers no longer use fleet jump speed when part of a fleet

OTHER