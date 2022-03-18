v.20.3 Gameplay Update + Release Plans

Hey yall, the v.20.3 Gameplay Update is live featuring some changes on the defensive side of the ball, most notably the ability for a well timed hit on a receiver to jar the ball loose for an incomplete pass! Once it happens, you'll think twice about setting your receiver up for that hospital pass...

In addition to pass disruptions, I've made some overall changes to how and when defenders try to make plays on the ball, as well as tightening up their ability to keep plays in front of them and make quick tackles. This is all pretty fresh, so feedback is appreciated!

There's also a bunch of new animations, reactions, and a few important bug fixes, so you'll want to read the full patch notes below. But odds are if you're still reading this, you probably want to hear about these release plans, so without further ado, here's me, talking about release plans!

Questions? Concerns? Let me know what you think and I'll try and update as much as I can as we get closer to wrapping up Early Access. It's been a crazy ride and I appreciate all of you for sticking with me!

GAMEPLAY

Added the ability for tacklers to jar the ball loose immediately after a catch for a deflection

Lower rated pass defenders will position themselves for making immediate tackles rather than make a play on the ball

High tackle rated safeties and linebackers will choose to disrupt passes with hits more than deflections

Improved skilled safety's positioning and containment on slants and outs

Improved AI tacklers ability to discern 'useless' directional changes

AI will occasionally lunge for tackles when in range

Increased defender's speed during deflection attempts

Improved AI defender's route towards receiver while a catch is being made

Improved AI pass coverage positioning when players toggle in and out of passing modes

Decreased the knockback distance of weaker hits

Decreased camera shake on late hits

ANIMATION

Players react at the end of plays

Added multiple post-play reactions

Added a new touchdown celebration

Added two new tackle animations and polished existing ones

Added a new hit animation and polished all existing ones

Broken tackles play appropriate hit animations now

UI

Updated rating titles and descriptions on the edit player screen to better explain what each value does per position

BUGS