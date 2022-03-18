Model Builder Patch 1.0.12

Patch 1.0.12 is here! 🔥
This week, we’ve addressed some of the biggest issues that were brought to our attention by you all. See the full list of changes, and check out some of our favorite highlights from the amazingly talented community below! 👇
User Interface
- Masks and decals are now sorted in their corresponding menus
- Improved translations related to Location App
- Improved visibility of color pickers in Photo Booth UI
- Improved text scaling in ‘Auction’ app and in e-mails
- Cash and level indicators are no longer visible in sandbox mode
- Added ability to minimize the manual
Quests
- Fixed problem with checked markers when beginning R35 French Army manual
- Added missing paints for Wasteland Drifter and Samurai Helmet
Gameplay
- Choosing ‘Painting Sponge’ tool now moves camera above the painting area
- Added ability to toggle auto-save option when exiting the game
- After completing certain quests, related manuals can now be bought in ‘Shop’ app
- Tools can now paint continuously while changing their size parameter
- Backgrounds in Photo Booth are now correctly grouped
Bug fixes
- F9 no longer causes black screen
- Fixed rounding error in manuals with large number of tool markers
- Fixed trigger conditions of the ‘Empty Bucket’ achievement
- Improved previews of ‘Masking Tool’ shapes
- Elements no longer get stuck on the workbench while changing the tool
- Poster on wall no longer disappear when workbench is activated
- Fixed issue with models getting darker on display slots in studio apartment
- Rotating two parts while gluing them together no longer misaligns them
- Exclamation mark now correctly fades away from Location app icon
- Competitions scores are now correctly saved
- Fixed errors while using tools without needed materials
- Improved ghosts stability in certain cases
- Lines on maximized manuals no longer disappear after loading a saved game
- Assembly and Rotation instructional videos are now displayed correctly
- Size parameter for certain tools is now working correct
COMMUNITY HIGHLIGHTS
Thanks so much for sharing your creations and expressing your creativity. Every day we are blown away by the community support. Here is a selection of the best community creations from YouTube. Hand chosen by us developers. We highly recommend giving them a watch and a 👍!
ゲームが下手なプラモ作り続ける人がゲームでプラモを作るとどうなる？ T-GARAGE店長のmodel BUILDER ＃９ by モデラーガレージT-GARAGE
BUILDING MY OWN MODEL BATTLE TAXI! - MODEL BUILDER by Angory Tom
HIT czy KIT? - Model Builder by Wujek Bohun
Stay tuned for more coming soon! 🚀
GET MODEL BUILDER
https://store.steampowered.com/app/1164250/Model_Builder/
KEEP IN TOUCH
Join our warm and welcoming Discord to stay updated and follow Model Builder on our social media channels. We love hearing from you.