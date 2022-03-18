Model Builder Patch 1.0.12

Patch 1.0.12 is here! 🔥

This week, we’ve addressed some of the biggest issues that were brought to our attention by you all. See the full list of changes, and check out some of our favorite highlights from the amazingly talented community below! 👇

User Interface

Masks and decals are now sorted in their corresponding menus

Improved translations related to Location App

Improved visibility of color pickers in Photo Booth UI

Improved text scaling in ‘Auction’ app and in e-mails

Cash and level indicators are no longer visible in sandbox mode

Added ability to minimize the manual





Quests

Fixed problem with checked markers when beginning R35 French Army manual

Added missing paints for Wasteland Drifter and Samurai Helmet

Gameplay

Choosing ‘Painting Sponge’ tool now moves camera above the painting area

Added ability to toggle auto-save option when exiting the game

After completing certain quests, related manuals can now be bought in ‘Shop’ app

Tools can now paint continuously while changing their size parameter

Backgrounds in Photo Booth are now correctly grouped

Bug fixes

F9 no longer causes black screen

Fixed rounding error in manuals with large number of tool markers

Fixed trigger conditions of the ‘Empty Bucket’ achievement

Improved previews of ‘Masking Tool’ shapes

Elements no longer get stuck on the workbench while changing the tool

Poster on wall no longer disappear when workbench is activated

Fixed issue with models getting darker on display slots in studio apartment

Rotating two parts while gluing them together no longer misaligns them

Exclamation mark now correctly fades away from Location app icon

Competitions scores are now correctly saved

Fixed errors while using tools without needed materials

Improved ghosts stability in certain cases

Lines on maximized manuals no longer disappear after loading a saved game

Assembly and Rotation instructional videos are now displayed correctly

Size parameter for certain tools is now working correct

COMMUNITY HIGHLIGHTS

Thanks so much for sharing your creations and expressing your creativity. Every day we are blown away by the community support. Here is a selection of the best community creations from YouTube. Hand chosen by us developers. We highly recommend giving them a watch and a 👍!

ゲームが下手なプラモ作り続ける人がゲームでプラモを作るとどうなる？ T-GARAGE店長のmodel BUILDER ＃９ by モデラーガレージT-GARAGE

BUILDING MY OWN MODEL BATTLE TAXI! - MODEL BUILDER by Angory Tom

HIT czy KIT? - Model Builder by Wujek Bohun

Stay tuned for more coming soon! 🚀

