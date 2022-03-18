Patch Notes for Version 0.0.8 [Hot Sauce Taco Update]

Greetings, Rooster Aficionados!

This week's update has been released, This time earlier than usual to compensate the last update's delay.

This update features a Spanish translation for most of the in-game texts, a new background for custom levels: Volcano and improvements to the bot AI, as well as some bug fixes and quality of life updates for the Local Multiplayer portion of the game.

Now made with real brains!

A.I Controlled players are now a bit smarter, they chase the ball, and if someone else grabs the ball they go chase them, as opposed to the current behavior of just chasing player 1 and beat them to death.

There is still a LOT of room for improvement though, and bot AI updates are going to be released in a regular basis.

What an amazing idea

A new map background, Volcano, has been added for custom levels, you can make some interesting levels using the volcano's height and slopes as a starting point.

Wait, people actually play this mode?

Fixed a bug that made impossible to make local split-screen matches with more than 2 players, whoops!

Also fixed a bug that prevented players in local mode to play "Streets of Cöck" maps.

As a reminder, Local Multiplayer supports up to 4 players while Online Mode supports up to 6.

¡Huevos!

Added a Spanish Localization to the game's texts, Patch notes also are going to be published on Spanish soon!

As always, Have fun and see you in the streets of New Sun City!

[Dev] Cuurian - Lobosandia