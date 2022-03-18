V0.30.0.3 ~ 18.03.2022 on Nightly

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Features:

Added official support for multiple building pieces on the same tile. In the future, when support mechanics are implemented, the building system will add the weight of all pieces but only the highest support will be provided.

You can place as many building pieces on the same tile as you want, so long they are different pieces or different rotation or different flip state.

Right clicking with the hammer used to destroy whatever piece was on the current type/slot you are hovering. Now it will only delete the same pieces you have selected and with the same flip/rotation. Ctrl+right click deletes everything in the selected tile. This works on both the hammer and the maul.

Implemented the workshop popup when the user needs to accept the Steam's workshop user agreement.

Bugfixes:

Fixed an issue with equipping the hammer too quickly after loading a save/starting a new game.

Changes:

The game don't automatically send exceptions on modded clients.

Completely rewrote how building pieces work, currently saved structures will still load and look the same, but some of the new methods to delete individual pieces don't work on some of them. You can still destroy them with the maul if you need to modify old buildings.

Known Issues:

The stone gate meshes were inverted. This will not be automatically fixed on load, so you will need to destroy and build them again if you used them.

Translation:

UIDoNotOpenWorkshopPopup;Do not automatically open Workshop agreement popup

In case this patch have some big breaking bug, the previous version is available under the beta branch.