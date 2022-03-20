Kainga Patch 0.4.22

I'm pushing out another patch which has a lot of fixes people have found and shared on Discord. Thanks for your help in making this game better!

I'm currently working on the new map, "The Towers", one which I'm really excited about.

Take care all, and stay safe!

-Kainga Dev

Here's the changelog for this version:

Version 0.4.22

Additions

Bridges now use physics finally!

Bridges now break when moved (ex: by earthquakes)

Moving boats to a dock will make disembark them

You can now move the camera at double speed using shift

Canals can no longer be placed where they don’t provide a benefit

Canals now occasionally have bridges

Improved the Chef’s Wok and Mighty Pie to no longer require food

Bugfixes