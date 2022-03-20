Kainga Patch 0.4.22

I'm pushing out another patch which has a lot of fixes people have found and shared on Discord. Thanks for your help in making this game better!
I'm currently working on the new map, "The Towers", one which I'm really excited about.
Take care all, and stay safe!
-Kainga Dev
Here's the changelog for this version:
Version 0.4.22
Additions
- Bridges now use physics finally!
- Bridges now break when moved (ex: by earthquakes)
- Moving boats to a dock will make disembark them
- You can now move the camera at double speed using shift
- Canals can no longer be placed where they don’t provide a benefit
- Canals now occasionally have bridges
- Improved the Chef’s Wok and Mighty Pie to no longer require food
Bugfixes
- Dock UI now properly appears when boat is completed
- Fixed an issue where Barracks wouldn’t take new people after the person being trained got distracted
- Units should no longer vibrate when tasked while on transports
- Fixed a bug where unit buttons would sometimes not work
- You’ll properly get a demand during the tutorial
- Fixed the double pause when choosing tech
- UI now properly shows Ajowan’s camp after he’s been returned to the Alabastron
- Ajowan now drops inspiration after his alabastron is Destroyed
- Menhirs will get pulled across bridges less oddly
- Fixed the Skypole’s recharge to match the hotbar button
- You can no longer build multiple Skypoles after waiting a while
- Market tower can be built only once and improved shop stall placement
- Escape challenges can no longer be interrupted causing them not to finish
- Fixed the hole Crustaceans would leave behind on the Edges
- Crustaceans can now reach further with their legs
- Fixed an issue where resources would float when Crustaceans buried
- Fixed a ramp that wouldn’t reach the desert from the Terraces
