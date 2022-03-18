March 18th - J-Festival

It's J-Festival! We know many of you are still under lock down due to Covid and cannot travel anywhere. So come join us and enjoy the fleeting cherry blossom in the underworld! Collect awesome Sumo Costume for Mhaou and Galactic Force set for Bifron. Many new SSS is also live! Our hearts and concerns go to those in crissis due to the tsunami in japan and those suffering from the Russia-Ukraine war. May peace return to the human world soon!
ps. Last week's Blood eclipse's rewards (pvp coins) will be sent out this coming Monday.
Patch Note v7.64
Change OPW and Demon slum to J-Festival theme.
Updated Event Shop with new item list.
Added Mhaou's new Sumo Costume to Pvp Shop (Add 20% earth dmg, STR -10 VIT -10 DEX -10 TAL 20)
Added Mhaou's new Sumo Whipto Pvp Shop (Add 15% earth dmg, STR -5 VIT -5 DEX -5 TAL 10)
Added Bifron's new Galactic Armor to Pvp Shop (STR 25 VIT 25 DEX -10 TAL -10.)
Added Bifron's new Galactic Ringto Pvp Shop (VIT 50 TAL -10.)
Added Wiktor's new SSS : SavageClaws - Enter a counter stance for {0}s, dealing STR({1}~{2}) + TAL({3}~{4}) as counter to all near targets.
Added BlackBaron's new SSS : BulletsRiot - Continuosly deal random 39x STR({0}~{1}) + TAL({0}~{1}) [poison] dmg at target area over 13s.
Added BlackBaron's new SSS : LethalShot - Deal TAL({0}~{1}) [poison][dark] eff.dmg after 6s with LVL({2}~{3})% chance to inflict death.
Added Bifron's new SSS : QuantumBarage - Repeatedly fire subparticles at target cursor, dealing 33xTAL({0}~{1}) dmg.
Added Anneburg's new SSS : EarthRumble - Channel an earth quake, inflict criple and deal 13x TAL({0}~{1}) [earth] m.dmg for 13s.
Added Zuijin's new SSS : FlyingTornadoDragon - - Unleash a dragon forward, dealing 8x STR({0}~{1}) + TAL({2}~{3}) [wind] dmg.
Replace BlackBaron's BlindShot with new skill: ARBCombat - "Deal 3x STR(1~1.5) and 10 KO to near front enemy with current weapon's element."
Remove BlackBaron's AutoLock and replace it with BlindShot.
Change BlackBaron's AllShots to "Reduce 13-20% speed to all enemies within 23m. for 6s. and deal 4xSTR(0.3-0.4) + TAL(20-30) dmg."
