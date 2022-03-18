March 18th - J-Festival

Share · View all patches · Build 8397192 · Last edited 18 March 2022 – 13:09:09 UTC by Wendy

It's J-Festival! We know many of you are still under lock down due to Covid and cannot travel anywhere. So come join us and enjoy the fleeting cherry blossom in the underworld! Collect awesome Sumo Costume for Mhaou and Galactic Force set for Bifron. Many new SSS is also live! Our hearts and concerns go to those in crissis due to the tsunami in japan and those suffering from the Russia-Ukraine war. May peace return to the human world soon!

ps. Last week's Blood eclipse's rewards (pvp coins) will be sent out this coming Monday.

Patch Note v7.64