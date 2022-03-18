Patch 1.3.5

Hello fellow Winemakers
Sorry for the long wait but there's alot going on here at Broken Arms Games and we are trying to keep up with everything ːHD_Duckː
We are approaching the one year mark of the game so we are working on a juicier 1.5.0 update with some special treats to tank all of you for the amazing support! ( But i will not spoiler it here and now :P )
Lets circle back to the 1.3.5 update with some quality of life changes:
- ADDED bottle aging button in wine tasting panel
- ADDED 1 million starting money in endless game mode configuration
- ADDED tech price multiplier in endless game mode configuration
- ADDED wine quality in order queue
- FIX low frame rate during grape inspection
- FIX some scroll views that don't scroll all the way
- FIX player can open journal during credits
- FIX strange button behavior in auction panel
- FIX sort orders by price does not use the right value when a wine is trending
- FIX wrong bottling card turn duration when moving around more than one on the board
- FIX korean Localization “trimming” = “다듬기”
- FIX GRAPE LAB highlight in new grape/load grape
- BALANCE display wine perfect acidity star in vine inspection panel
- Minor bug fixes
We are also blown away from all the amazing positive review support we are receiving in the last weeks ːHD_Grapeː
That's All for this week update, remember if you like wine talks join our Discord Server:
https://discord.com/invite/jr3DwU3
As alway stay awesome
