Patch 1.3.5

Hello fellow Winemakers

Sorry for the long wait but there's alot going on here at Broken Arms Games and we are trying to keep up with everything ːHD_Duckː

We are approaching the one year mark of the game so we are working on a juicier 1.5.0 update with some special treats to tank all of you for the amazing support! ( But i will not spoiler it here and now :P )

Lets circle back to the 1.3.5 update with some quality of life changes:

ADDED bottle aging button in wine tasting panel

ADDED 1 million starting money in endless game mode configuration

ADDED tech price multiplier in endless game mode configuration

ADDED wine quality in order queue

FIX low frame rate during grape inspection

FIX some scroll views that don't scroll all the way

FIX player can open journal during credits

FIX strange button behavior in auction panel

FIX sort orders by price does not use the right value when a wine is trending

FIX wrong bottling card turn duration when moving around more than one on the board

FIX korean Localization “trimming” = “다듬기”

FIX GRAPE LAB highlight in new grape/load grape

BALANCE display wine perfect acidity star in vine inspection panel

Minor bug fixes

We are also blown away from all the amazing positive review support we are receiving in the last weeks ːHD_Grapeː

That's All for this week update, remember if you like wine talks join our Discord Server:

https://discord.com/invite/jr3DwU3

As alway stay awesome