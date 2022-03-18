 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Hundred Days update for 18 March 2022

Patch 1.3.5

Share · View all patches · Build 8397182 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello fellow Winemakers

Sorry for the long wait but there's alot going on here at Broken Arms Games and we are trying to keep up with everything ːHD_Duckː

We are approaching the one year mark of the game so we are working on a juicier 1.5.0 update with some special treats to tank all of you for the amazing support! ( But i will not spoiler it here and now :P )

Lets circle back to the 1.3.5 update with some quality of life changes:

  • ADDED bottle aging button in wine tasting panel
  • ADDED 1 million starting money in endless game mode configuration
  • ADDED tech price multiplier in endless game mode configuration
  • ADDED wine quality in order queue
  • FIX low frame rate during grape inspection
  • FIX some scroll views that don't scroll all the way
  • FIX player can open journal during credits
  • FIX strange button behavior in auction panel
  • FIX sort orders by price does not use the right value when a wine is trending
  • FIX wrong bottling card turn duration when moving around more than one on the board
  • FIX korean Localization “trimming” = “다듬기”
  • FIX GRAPE LAB highlight in new grape/load grape
  • BALANCE display wine perfect acidity star in vine inspection panel
  • Minor bug fixes

We are also blown away from all the amazing positive review support we are receiving in the last weeks ːHD_Grapeː

That's All for this week update, remember if you like wine talks join our Discord Server:

https://discord.com/invite/jr3DwU3

As alway stay awesome

Changed files in this update

Hundred Days Content Depot 1042381
  • Loading history…
Depot: Hundred Days Mac Depot 1042383
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.