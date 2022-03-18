Update 0.6.0.6214

A comprehensive overhaul of the existing music and sound effects has been done with this update. New audio tracks and sound effects have been added to replace all of those by a previous composer.

With such a change, we will undoubtedly have further modifications based on spending many more hours immersed in the game ourselves and player feedback. So let us know your thoughts on any of the new sounds in the comments section as usual.

If you are getting any issues please send them in for us to look at (via discord or mailing bugs@kynseed.com).

A big thanks to all of your support whether by sending in bugs, leaving a review letting us know what you think, hanging out in the community, or even by simply playing the game.

Cʜᴀɴɢᴇʟᴏɢ

🔷 All music and sfx by one of our previous composers replaced

🔶 Ambient sfx are now dynamic based on nearby game objects

🔶 Ambient sfx are now positioned in stereo on screen

🔶 Footstep sounds expanded on

🔶 Music now packaged and streams in earlier, this should fix stuttering on loading levels and going into and out of shops

🔶 Music now has a pause between repeating

🔶 Music is more controlled not to start during more of the night time hours

🔶 Sickle/Mining gamefeel adjusted

❌ Fix for Poppyhill house wall being out of place

❌ Fix for some npcs where footsteps weren't playing when they moved left and right

❌ Fix for mouse showing in gamepad mode if you exit from the calendar into the journal

❌ Fix for some music persisting if you exit to the title

❌ Fix for crash on calendar

🔷Additionᅠᅠ🔶Improvementᅠᅠ❌Fix

P.S. For those lucky enough to have a Steam Deck, we've been working on compatibility and currently have a opt in beta branch named steamdeck that should work.