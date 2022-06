Hello, Heroes!

Are you ready to start saving lives and fight fires as a firefighter? Although the premiere of the full game is still ahead of us, we’re releasing Fire Commander: First Response. And it’s completely free, too!

This free prologue will give you a taste of what’s to come in the full game. You’ll be able to play through 3 missions, test the skills of the firefighters under your command and check if you have the nerve to work under pressure!

Download the prologue for FREE!

Good luck!