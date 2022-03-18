Test version update 1.6.9.3

First of all, thanks to netizen @navarrothon for providing the event announcement cover image

To declare, I have not created an account on any other platform, such as YouTube, Twitter, Facebook, etc. If there are people impersonating me, please don't be deceived.

The previous account will be closed immediately and can no longer be used. Because of the steam payment, this is a newly registered account (because I haven't received a penny yet). Please don't add friends to the previous account. You can add this new account as a friend.

The test channel directly switches the test version without access code

Myfinder adds the function of closing the input method and search icon, which can be turned on and off in the preferences - myfinder general

Optimized section icons

Added the icon editor function, thanks to the netizen @白给少女 for providing the design concept map, re-optimizing the normal editing icon interface, you can click the edit button on the editing icon interface to enter the icon editor.The left list can be quickly switched to other icons on the dockand click the button in the upper right corner to switch to different editing functions , the icon is circular when the angle is 100. The sharing function has not yet been completed, so clicking the share icon will not respond.







Adjust the icon caching mechanism. After this update, there may be an incorrect icon display problem. You need to manually reset it once to prepare for new functions, such as adding two program icons with the same name, but want to display different pictures. Because the same process name in the previous version will force the display of the same picture

Finally, add the message prompt question, the icon right-click menu on the dock - set as the message prompt program, this is an old picture

Currently supported programs are QQ, TIM, WeChat, Microsoft Store WeChat, DingTalk, Discord (do not support Do Not Disturb mode notification), Skype, other programs can be tested by yourself

