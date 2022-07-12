Indie action-adventure XEL is available now!

Along with developer Tiny Roar, we're excited to announce that XEL is now available on Steam!

Shipwrecked on an unfamiliar world, players take on the role of Reid, an unexpected heroine to the world she’s stranded on. Devoid of her past memories, Reid must traverse this strange planet, battling enemies and solving puzzling dungeons along the way. Partnered with her sassy companion Chap, Reid must unearth the secrets hiding in this forgotten world and reveal the connection she has to it, or else risk being trapped in the same pattern of destruction she is tasked with ending.

Save the World Edition

The Save the World Edition contains XEL as well as the official Soundtrack , Artbook and Comic A Lost Friend and is a great way to show appreciation for the developers, while simultaneously supporting a good cause.

Assemble Entertainment will donate 10% of the proceeds for every sold Save the World Edition to Sea Watch, in order to help refugees from distress at sea!

Check out the XEL release trailer here:

Uncover XEL’s dark past

XEL is a 3D action-adventure set in a sci-fi fantasy setting. Play as Reid, shipwrecked on the strange world of XEL. Without any recollection of her former life, it is up to you to unravel her past and connection to XEL. Ready your sword and shield as you explore the overworld of XEL and dive into imposing dungeons full of unforeseen threats and challenging puzzles. Throughout your journey you will make new friends and foes, find new gadgets as well as being able to jump through time and space. As Reid delves deeper into the mysteries surrounding XEL, she discovers an endless cycle of peril. Will she be able to break free from it and what will it take?

An ass-kicking 3D action-adventure through space and time

Explore the mysterious world of XEL and uncover its dark past

A vibrant overworld and challenging dungeons await to be explored and mastered

Help Reid figure out who she is and why she is stranded on this strange place

Hack and slash your way through gone-haywire-robot-minions and face the exotic wildlife of XEL

Solve time bending puzzles and make use of your arsenal of gadgets

Old-school gameplay meets new-school features

A classic top-down 3D action-adventure awaits

XEL offers a well-crafted combat system with dodging, parrying and gadgets.

Upgrade your weapon, shield and gadgets to kick even more ass

Unique abilities will let you jump through time to traverse prior inaccessible areas or encounter foes in a weaker state and bend the rules of space

The dungeons and puzzles in XEL will put your wits as well as your guts to the test

The world of XEL awaits

Experience an intriguing sci-fi fantasy tale with a strong emphasis on story-telling, combat and puzzling

Meet a memorable cast of characters and engage in witty and charming dialogues

Discover time-distorted areas that allow you to take a glimpse behind the curtain that led to the downfall of this strange place

Interact with your environment and actively engage with NPCs

A timeless soundtrack and visuals