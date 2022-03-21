YOUNG SOULS - ASK US ANYTHING ON REDDIT - MARCH 22 ✨

Hello toplanders!

Today, it's been almost two weeks since the game's release and we're so grateful for the feedback, lovely comments, and sweet videos you're sharing with us. To express our gratitude, we invite you to join us for an Ask us Anything on Reddit tomorrow at 9 PM CET.

To lead this Ask Us Anything, a large part of the team will be there, and you will be able to ask them all the questions you want!

🖥️ Development Squad

https://twitter.com/1P2P_Baptiste - 1P2P Studio co-founder

https://twitter.com/1P2P_Jerome - 1P2P Studio co-founder

🎨 Art Direction Squad

https://twitter.com/XaGueuzav - Character Designer

https://twitter.com/joachimLeclerc - Background Artist

📚 Narrative Squad

https://twitter.com/Matthewmritter - Narrative Designer

Those awesome folks will all be waiting for you right there: https://www.reddit.com/r/PS4/ (link to be updated as soon as the topic is available).

