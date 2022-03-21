 Skip to content

Young Souls update for 21 March 2022

YOUNG SOULS - ASK US ANYTHING ON REDDIT - MARCH 22 ✨

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello toplanders!

Today, it's been almost two weeks since the game's release and we're so grateful for the feedback, lovely comments, and sweet videos you're sharing with us. To express our gratitude, we invite you to join us for an Ask us Anything on Reddit tomorrow at 9 PM CET.

To lead this Ask Us Anything, a large part of the team will be there, and you will be able to ask them all the questions you want!

🖥️ Development Squad

🎨 Art Direction Squad

📚 Narrative Squad

🌟Lundgren will be waiting on your wishlist:

💜 Keep up with Young Souls’ latest news and cutest posts on:

