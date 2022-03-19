 Skip to content

Trivia Tricks update for 19 March 2022

US Saturday Night Trivia Daylight Savings (Hotfix 0.9.15.2)

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Howdy! Hope y'all are having fun pitting your trivia teams against Dash! This is just a small hotfix which moves Trivia Tricks' internal start time for the US Saturday Night Trivia event to accommodate US Daylight Saving Time.

The team is hard at work at our next regular update, which brings improvements to controller compatibility, better Steam Deck support and more! Stay tuned!

  • The internal US Saturday Night Trivia time slot has been adjusted for summer time. As a reminder, the US Saturday Night Trivia time slot is...

    • 1am - 2am UTC (Sun)
    • 1am - 2am GMT (Sun)
    • 9pm - 10pm EDT (Sat)
    • 8pm - 9pm CDT (Sat)
    • 6pm - 7pm PDT (Sat)

  • As a reminder, the EU Saturday Night Trivia time slot is...

    • 7pm - 8pm UTC (Sat)
    • 7pm - 8pm GMT (Sat)
    • 3pm - 4pm EDT (Sat)
    • 2pm - 3pm CDT (Sat)
    • 12pm - 1pm PDT (Sat)

Please let us know what you think on our Steam Discussion Forum or join our ever-growing Discord. Thank you for following Trivia Tricks!

