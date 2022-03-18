Share · View all patches · Build 8396243 · Last edited 18 March 2022 – 11:09:14 UTC by Wendy

Rebound v0.59.1 is live

I stayed up all night working on these after launching yesterday's patch lol

Reworked leave penalties

The leave penalties has been turned into a strike system. When you leave a match, you will receive a strike that expires in 5 minutes. If you leave another match while you have a strike against you, you will receive a 5 minute matchmaking ban.

Fixed several bugs with the penalties:

Match cancelations will no longer incur a penalty

Leaving custom games will no longer trigger penalties

More custom game options

Added a gravity setting

Added a game speed setting

Added a head bounciness setting

Increased amount of available presets

Premium users can now have up to 10 presets instead of 5.

Added a volume slider specifically for the new time warning sound

Some players didn't like it very much or thought it was too loud. The new slider can be found in audio settings.

Fixed cosmetic images rendering out of order in appearance and shop

Updating our Unity version caused it to shit itself. Fixed it with some performance improvements!

Thank you for your feedback as always

GLHF

Oddshot Games