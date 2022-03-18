Rebound v0.59.1 is live
I stayed up all night working on these after launching yesterday's patch lol
Reworked leave penalties
The leave penalties has been turned into a strike system. When you leave a match, you will receive a strike that expires in 5 minutes. If you leave another match while you have a strike against you, you will receive a 5 minute matchmaking ban.
Fixed several bugs with the penalties:
- Match cancelations will no longer incur a penalty
- Leaving custom games will no longer trigger penalties
More custom game options
- Added a gravity setting
- Added a game speed setting
- Added a head bounciness setting
Increased amount of available presets
Premium users can now have up to 10 presets instead of 5.
Added a volume slider specifically for the new time warning sound
Some players didn't like it very much or thought it was too loud. The new slider can be found in audio settings.
Fixed cosmetic images rendering out of order in appearance and shop
Updating our Unity version caused it to shit itself. Fixed it with some performance improvements!
Thank you for your feedback as always
GLHF
Oddshot Games
