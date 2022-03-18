Update! Ver.399

Hello everyone!

Spring has sprung!

I have made various updates to the game and will report them to you!

Part-time board

Would you like to develop the skills of part-time animals?

When this "part-time board" is installed, a part-time job skill growth system will be added.

In this mode, the " friendship" with part-time animals accumulates as the diner is operated together with the part-time workers.

Friendship increases only when the part-time worker is nearby, not when he or she is out of sight. The rate of increase is also higher when the diner is open.

Then, when the " friendship" reaches a certain level, the part-time job's LV will increase and BP will be obtained.

By assigning this BP on the skill board, you can add special abilities to that part-time job.

(Part-time boards can be purchased from peddler robots at diner Lv19 and above.)

Lv28 unlocked

Lv28 has been unlocked for all diner keepers who are at the forefront of World End Diner!

At Lv28, the following furniture can be purchased from peddling robots

Diner star signboard

Did you know that if you make a lot of food, your food ranks higher?

For each rank up, the selling price of the dish is increased by +10%.

The rank is currently limited to 5 stars, but with the purchase of this furniture, it will be possible to go beyond that, all the way up to rank 7.

At rank 6 and above, in addition to the +10% selling price effect, the basic satisfaction value is also increased by +1 for each rank. (e.g., rank 7 cuisine: selling price +70% & basic satisfaction +2)

Let's aim for a higher culinary rank!

Mithril sickle

A higher level of scythes will be available.

Equipped with this sickle, you have a 50% chance of getting +1 when gathering plants and fruits. Now you'll get more foodstuffs from the island's nature than ever before!

New Furniture

Part-time board (Lv19)

Advanced safety box (Lv21)

Farm light 2 (Lv23)

Farm odds and ends (Lv24)

Diner star signboard (Lv28)

Mithril sickle (Lv28)



A skill to increase the number of saltwater fish shadows generated has been added to the fishing skill.

"Shrimp" fish shadow has been added.

When a "Bear" or "Meerkat" part-timer is available, the employment screen has been updated to allow a "Raccoon" or "Cowcat" part-timer to be called in place of the "Bear" or "Meerkat" part-timer.

That's all for this report.

During this period, I'd like to thank everyone who filed bug reports and everyone who streamed videos on Youtube, Twitch, Nico Nico Video, etc.!

Also, a big thank you to those of you who wrote STEAM reviews!

Your wonderful reviews have been a great encouragement to me in developing the game!

If any of you haven't written a review yet, please do, it would make me very happy!



I will continue to make various updates.

Please enjoy "World End Diner"!

Thank you.